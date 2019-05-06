Comical scenes as Norwich City's promotion parade bus breaks down in city centre

The club's abandoned bus pictured during their promotion parade in Norwich City Centre.

THERE WERE COMICAL scenes in Norwich City Centre on Monday afternoon, as the club’s promotion parade was dealt a blow after their bus broke down.

Norwich secured the Championship title yesterday with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, ensuring their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016.

A flashy yellow bus with ‘We Are Premier League’ emblazoned across its side was due to bring Daniel Farke’s team through the city in celebration.

However a late breakdown forced the champions’ squad onto a local tour bus as a last-minute alternative.

“I have no words,” manager Farke’s said during the parade on Monday, reflecting on his team’s achievement returning to the top-flight of English football.

“It’s really outstanding what this club and these supporters and this place has achieved during this season.

“All words are right. So world class, special, unique, extraordinary. We are all unbelievably proud.”

Peak Mike Bassett that the team ended up on the Norwich Sightseeing bus and a load of stewards on the wrapped one pic.twitter.com/nSuQL2sEQz — Ffion Thomas (@ffion_) May 6, 2019

We may have had some slight bus issues 😆 #ncfc #CityParade pic.twitter.com/ulwCtSJfv7 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 6, 2019

