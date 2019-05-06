This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 May, 2019
Comical scenes as Norwich City's promotion parade bus breaks down in city centre

Unlike on the pitch in the Championship this season, Norwich were forced to park the bus on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,418 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621636
The club's abandoned bus pictured during their promotion parade in Norwich City Centre.
Image: Joe Giddens
The club's abandoned bus pictured during their promotion parade in Norwich City Centre.
The club's abandoned bus pictured during their promotion parade in Norwich City Centre.
Image: Joe Giddens

THERE WERE COMICAL scenes in Norwich City Centre on Monday afternoon, as the club’s promotion parade was dealt a blow after their bus broke down.

Norwich secured the Championship title yesterday with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, ensuring their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016.

A flashy yellow bus with ‘We Are Premier League’ emblazoned across its side was due to bring Daniel Farke’s team through the city in celebration.

However a late breakdown forced the champions’ squad onto a local tour bus as a last-minute alternative.

“I have no words,” manager Farke’s said during the parade on Monday, reflecting on his team’s achievement returning to the top-flight of English football.

“It’s really outstanding what this club and these supporters and this place has achieved during this season.

“All words are right. So world class, special, unique, extraordinary. We are all unbelievably proud.”

