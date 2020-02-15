43 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool’s trip to take on Norwich in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are coasting this season, so what are the chances of a rare slip-up on their return from the winter break?

A win here would see the Reds move to 43 games unbeaten in the league. Norwich have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against Liverpool.

The team news is also in, and Klopp can welcome Sadio Mane back to the bench, while Naby Keita replaces Fabinho in midfield.

The hosts are unchanged from their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 5.30pm, so join us then for all the action as it happens.