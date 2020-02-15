This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A decent pace to the opening stages here. 

Norwich think they have Liverpool on a counter-attack but Pukki is caught offside. 

Norwich work the ball into a promising position, and following some good hold-up play by Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell is easily dispossessed in the box and the move breaks down. 

An early effort for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the edge of the box, but he doesn’t connect properly and it’s easily saved.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

Salah ventures forward and tries to find Firmino with a driven pass, but the danger is cleared.

Unsurprisingly, Norwich have set up with a narrow, deep, defensive formation without the ball. 

Liverpool get things underway at a breezy Carrow Road. The worst of Storm Dennis is expected to hit the area during the game, so hopefully conditions don’t get too bad. 

Both teams line out in their traditional colours, and the home support are in fine voice.

10mins

Norwich may be bottom of the table but they have experience of taking a big scalp here already this season, having beaten Manchester City 3-2 earlier in the season.

Might we see another upset this evening?

We think not…

We’re just five minutes away from kick-off at Carrow Road. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool’s trip to take on Norwich in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are coasting this season, so what are the chances of a rare slip-up on their return from the winter break?

A win here would see the Reds move to 43 games unbeaten in the league. Norwich have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against Liverpool.

The team news is also in, and Klopp can welcome Sadio Mane back to the bench, while Naby Keita replaces Fabinho in midfield.

The hosts are unchanged from their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 5.30pm, so join us then for all the action as it happens.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

