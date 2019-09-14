This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injury-ravaged Norwich rock Man City at Carrow Road

Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia starred as Manchester City lost in the Premier League for the first time since January.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:48 PM
45 minutes ago 5,037 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4810173
Norwich City celebrate Teemu Pukki's goal against Manchester City
Norwich City celebrate Teemu Pukki's goal against Manchester City
Norwich City celebrate Teemu Pukki's goal against Manchester City

NORWICH CITY SHOCKED Premier League champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road despite the Canaries coping with a massive injury crisis.

The visitors’ first league loss since January was self-inflicted as defenders made regular errors, but Norwich, whose goals came from Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki, fully deserved their second home win since sealing promotion.

Rodri drilled home with two minutes to go to give City hope of a point but defeat on Saturday leaves them five points behind Liverpool in the table, with the Reds holding a 100 per cent record after five Premier League games.

Norwich were without 11 players due to injury and had to name two goalkeepers on the bench, but Daniel Farke’s men took a shock lead in the 18th minute.

City’s weakness from near-post corners is well known and when Emiliano Buendia floated Norwich’s first set-piece into that area, McLean ran into space to power home a superb header.

It got worse for the champions 10 minutes later. Rodri lost a 50-50 on halfway and City were immediately exposed with Pukki able to easily advance and square for Cantwell to score.

Raheem Sterling’s header hit the post as City aimed to respond and Sergio Aguero halved the deficit before the break by nodding home a perfectly placed left-wing Bernardo Silva centre.

Nicolas Otamendi’s moment of madness presented Norwich with a gift of a third after the restart, Buendia robbing the defender and feeding Pukki for an easy finish – his eighth goal of the season for club and country.

Pep Guardiola sent on Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez from the bench but the cavalry could not rescue the champions, although Rodri’s 20-yard drive flew past Tim Krul to leave Norwich to see out a nervy finale.

The defeat accentuated the long-term injury loss of Aymeric Laporte, given City’s not replacing Vincent Kompany.

John Stones has been out of sorts for some time and Otamendi also feels like a player who always has a mistake in him, with Guardiola possessing no specialist cover for either centre-back.

Guardiola told reporters before this game that City would not buy a defender in January but he has to reconsider after this shambolic defensive performance, although take nothing away from Norwich. They were huge outsiders and produced one of the league’s biggest-ever shocks.

