Dublin: 8°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Norwich and Swansea win in promotion chase, setback for Brentford and Sunderland going to Wembley

Aiden McGeady and Ireland U21 international Anthony Scully were in opposition in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

Image: PA
Image: PA

LEAGUE LEADERS NORWICH City and third-placed Swansea City both maintained their promotion charges with wins in the Championship tonight but second-placed Brentford lost out away to QPR.

Norwich opened up a four-point lead at the top with a 2-0 win against Coventry at St. Andrew’s. Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia combined twice for a goal each as the damage was done before half-time.

And victory means the Canaries, who capitalised on second-placed Brentford’s loss at QPR, have lost just once in their last nine league games.

Charlie Austin scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the west London derby. Ivan Toney’s 24th league goal of the season put the Bees ahead on the half-hour mark.

But on-loan West Brom duo Austin and Sam Field turned the game on its head by scoring in the space of four second-half minutes. It condemned Brentford to a second successive loss – three days after a defeat at home to Barnsley ended a 21-match unbeaten run.

Connor Roberts’ 87th-minute header earned Swansea a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest and gave their automatic promotion push a major boost. Chris Hughton’s visitors were left kicking themselves as they had the game’s best opportunities and the in-form Swans struggled to find their rhythm.

Anthony Knockaert was Forest’s main threat, but the visitors paid the price for failing to convert and Wales full-back Roberts made them rue those missed chances late on. Ireland international Conor Hourihane started for Swansea before coming off in the 88th minute of the game.

Bournemouth are sixth in the last of play-off places after a 1-0 victory at home to Rotherham United, Shane Long was an unused substitute for the winners.

Meanwhile Aiden McGeady scored in the penalty shootout as Sunderland booked a spot in Wembley next month for the final of the Papa John’s Trophy final with victory over Lincoln.

Sunderland won 5-3 in the shootout after it finished 1-1 in normal time with McGeady setting up Charlie Wyke for their goal, just as he did on four occasions last Saturday agaisnt Doncaster Rovers.

It was a tough outcome for Ireland U21 international Anthony Scully who had put Lincoln ahead with the opening goal of the game and he also converted his penalty.

Championship Results

  • Coventry City 0-2 Norwich City
  • Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City
  • QPR 2-1 Brentford
  • Swansea City 1-0 Nottingham Forest
  • Barnsley 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
  • Bournemouth 1-0 Rotherham United

