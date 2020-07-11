This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Norwich suffer Premier League relegation as West Ham's Antonio grabs four

By AFP Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 2:36 PM
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's opening goal.
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's opening goal.
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

NORWICH WERE CONDEMNED to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio’s four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke’s side sealed their fate as Antonio’s ruthless display boosted West Ham’s own survival bid.

Norwich are 13 points from safety with only three games left, meaning they are certain to make an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s promotion campaign.

The Canaries have become accustomed to relegation in the Premier League era, going down on four previous occasions in 1995, 2005, 2014 and 2016.

More to follow…

