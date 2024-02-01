'Not many like that' - Charlie Adam hails Ireland U21 starlet

FLEETWOOD TOWN boss Charlie Adam has reserved high praise for Bosun Lawal.

The Ireland U21 international joined the club on loan from Celtic at the start of the season.

Fleetwood are currently struggling at the bottom of the table in League One but Lawal has been a bright spark.

The 20-year-old, who can play in both defence and midfield, has featured in 25 of their 28 league matches so far this season.

And former Liverpool player Adam spoke glowingly to reporters about the youngster.

“Unfortunately, Bosun is not our player but while he is here, he is our player and what he has done since he has been here is give us a good base in terms of his size and physicality.

“How he dribbles with the ball, his touches and passes. There are not many midfielders like that in the Championship in England let alone League One. So he has got a bright future. He is at a big football club in Celtic.

“We are lucky to have him here at Fleetwood and in the coming months to the end of the season we will send a better player back than when he came in here.”

A St Kevin’s Boys graduate, Lawal was previously on the books at Watford, winning their Academy Player of the Season, with Troy Deeney comparing him to Abdoulaye Doucouré and adding: “There are not many young players that catch your eye and you go ‘oh, he’s gonna have a career’ and he certainly does that.”

Lawal joined Celtic in 2021 and made his senior debut off the bench during the 5-0 Scottish FA Cup win over Morton in January last year.

The Dubliner is highly thought of at Parkhead — just before making the move to Fleetwood, he signed a long-term contract to stay with his parent club until at least 2026.