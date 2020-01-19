This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 January, 2020
Nottingham Forest boost promotion bid with Luton victory

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are now ensconced in the Championship play-off places.

By AFP Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,054 Views 1 Comment
Joe Lolley celebrates his second goal.
Image: Tim Goode
Joe Lolley celebrates his second goal.
Image: Tim Goode

NOTTINGHAM FOREST BOOSTED their bid for promotion to the Premier League as Joe Lolley’s brace clinched a 3-1 win over Luton this afternoon. 

Harry Cornick gave bottom of the table Luton a surprise lead at the City Ground.

But Sabri Lamouchi’s side hit back impressively thanks to Lolley’s lethal finishing before Lewis Grabban’s late penalty ensured they would consolidate their place in the Championship play-off spots.

Forest are three points clear of seventh-placed Millwall, and have a game in hand. Luton, meanwhile, lie bottom of the table four points from safety and have now lost their last 11 away games in all competitions despite taking the lead after 23 minutes.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu played in Dan Potts down the left and he cut the ball back from the byline to Cornick, who steered a low finish past Brice Samba.

Forest levelled after 36 minutes when Yuri Ribeiro sprayed a cross-field ball out to the right flank and Lolley jinked inside before his low shot squeezed under Simon Sluga, who should have done better.

Lolley gave Forest the lead after 57 minutes when Ben Watson picked him out on the right touchline and, after an excellent first touch, the 27-year-old cut inside and gave Sluga no chance with a powerful strike into the top corner.

Irish international striker James Collins could have rescued a point for Luton 10 minutes from time after being sent clean through but his low effort was turned behind by Samba.

Forest were awarded a penalty late on when Sonny Bradley handled a free-kick and Grabban made no mistake from the spot to seal a crucial two-goal win. 

AFP

COMMENTS (1)

