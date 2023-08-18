Forest seal late win over Sheffield United, Molumby central to West Brom draw with Leeds

CHRIS WOOD CAME off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner as Nottingham Forest got their Premier League season up and running with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Forest looked like being held by the Blades after Taiwo Awoniyi’s third-minute opener was cancelled out by Gus Hamer’s delightful strike shortly after half-time.

But after Steve Cooper’s men had laboured in the second half, Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle was made permanent in the summer, came up with the goods near the end when he headed home.

Advertisement

It ensured Forest won their first points of the season after defeat at Arsenal last week while the Blades have lost their opening two games on their return to the top flight after two seasons away.

The Blades may feel hard done by as, after overcoming a chastening first 30 minutes, they competed well and had chances to have gone in front when the score was 1-1.

John Egan, now club captain, played the full 90 minutes for Sheffield United.

Elsewhere tonight in the Championship, Jayson Molumby saw a goal-bound shot controversially deflected off the arm of a team-mate as West Brom dug out a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United.

Luke Ayling clinched the hosts a welcome point with his bullet header, but their wait for a league win goes on, having not collected three points since 4 April.

West Brom took the lead early in the second half when Leeds failed to clear a near-post corner, allowing Jayson Molumby’s strike to go through a sea of bodies before being diverted goalwards off the arm of striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The goal stood, but Ayling’s header earned a deserved point for Leeds.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney