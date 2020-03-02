This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Promotion-chasing Forest need late goal to avoid defeat at struggling Middlesbrough

Lewis Grabban equalised late in the day.

By Press Association Monday 2 Mar 2020, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5030434
Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: Owen Humphreys

LEWIS GRABBAN’S 17th goal of the season rescued a 2-2 draw for promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at struggling Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Grabban levelled with four minutes remaining despite claims from Boro that the striker had fouled goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The hosts had appeared on course to move out of the bottom three with a first win in 10 games after responding to Ryan Yates’ 29th-minute opener with two goals in four minutes through Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing.

But Grabban’s intervention kept Jonathan Woodgate’s side in the relegation zone and saw Forest edge to within eight points of second-place Leeds in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough, who slipped into the bottom three over the weekend, made three changes to the side that turned in an improved display that still ended in defeat against Leeds last Wednesday, with striker Gestede a surprise inclusion in the absence of the ill Britt Assombalonga and injured Ashley Fletcher.

It was midfielder Wing who recorded the first shot on target from either side after 21 minutes but it was easy pickings for Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba who was on hand to comfortably gather.

But Boro soon found themselves behind. A routine throw was not dealt with, neither Alfa Semedo or Sammy Ameobi were closed down, and the latter’s pass was dispatched past Pears by Yates from outside the area.

But Middlesbrough turned things around before the break after Hayden Coulson and Wing had already gone close.

With five minutes remaining of the half, Paddy McNair’s deep free-kick was headed back across goal by Harold Moukoudi for Gestede to head down from under the bar for his first goal at the Riverside in more than two years

Pears then picked Coulson out with a long throw and the young winger ran deep into the half, rolling a pass to Wing who saw his shot hit the arm of the diving Samba before trickling over the line.

After a lack of chances at the start of the second half, Forest found their feet in a nervy ending for Middlesbrough.

Visiting defender Tobias Figueiredo headed over the bar from an unmarked position and then top scorer Grabban side-footed wide from close range.

But Grabban did level with four minutes to go. When Joe Lolley’s volley from outside the area was deflected high into the area, the striker protected the ball from Pears with his back and left arm to flick a finish over the line.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie