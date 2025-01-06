Forest move within six points of Liverpool, Mark McGuinness on target for Luton

NOTTINGHAM FOREST OPENED the door to a surprise Premier League title challenge after a sixth win in a row with a 3-0 victory at Wolves.

A brilliant season under Nuno Espirito Santo continued at Molineux thanks to first-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi’s strike at the death.

It meant they racked up six top-flight wins for the first time since 1979 when Brian Clough was in charge – a fitting achievement as Monday marked 50 years since the Forest great was appointed at the City Ground.

Nuno could be about to rekindle the magic Clough produced as Forest moved six points behind leaders Liverpool, who visit the City Ground next week in a clash which could decide whether they really are title contenders.

Moments after being goaded by the Wolves fans, Gibbs-White shut them up in the best possible way by scoring in front of the home end in just the seventh minute.

Elliot Anderson set Gibbs-White free to break at pace, he played in Anthony Elanga and got the ball back to sweep home from 14 yards, with the aid of a slight deflection.

Forest doubled their lead in the 44th minute. Hudson-Odoi made it, skinning Matt Doherty on the left and cutting back to Wood, who swept home into an empty net for his 12th of the season. Awoniyi made it 3-0 with the final act, tapping in from James Ward-Prowse’s tee up.

Ireland defender Mark McGuinness was on the scoresheet as Luton Town lost 2-1 to QPR in the Championship tonight.

Mark McGuinness celebrates scoring for Luton Town.

Morgan Fox’s lucky goal secured a fifth straight home win for QPR and condemned Luton to a 10th consecutive away defeat.

Fox did not know much about his second-half winner after a wayward shot from Ilias Chair deflected off him and flew into the net to seal a 2-1 victory.

Michael Frey had put Rangers ahead midway through the first half but McGuinnness hauled Luton level on the stroke of half-time, when he glanced a header beyond Rangers keeper Paul Nardi from a Zack Nelson corner.

Real Madrid through to the Copa del Rey last 16 with a comfortable 5-0 victory at fourth-tier minnows Deportivo Minera on Monday.

Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler struck in the first half for the dominant Spanish champions. Veteran Luka Modric netted the fourth before Guler tapped in his second to round off the rout.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of the Spanish Super Cup starting in Saudi Arabia later this week, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior only appearing as second-half substitutes.

Tammy Abraham grabbed a late winner as AC Milan came from two goals down to beat defending champions Inter Milan 3-2 and lift the Italian Super Cup trophy in Riyadh on Monday.

AC Milan's Tammy Abraham scores the winner.

Inter looked on course for a fourth consecutive trophy in the tournament after goals from Lautaro Martinez and and Mehdi Taremi either side of the break in Saudi Arabia.

But in a repeat of their 2-1 come-from-behind win against Juventus in the semi-final Milan returned transformed after the break.

To add to the Inter’s woes the reigning Serie A champions lost Hakan Calhanoglu to a muscular injury just after half an hour with Kristjan Asllani coming on in place of the Turkish midfielder.

Theo Hernandez revived AC Milan hopes with a free kick after 52 minutes as they chased a first trophy under new coach Sergio Conceicao.

US winger Christian Pulisic grabbed the equaliser with 10 minutes to go with English forward Abraham sealing the winner after 93 minutes to give his side the trophy for the eighth time and first since 2016.

