Novak Djokovic and Luca Nardi after their match at Indian Wells. Alamy Stock Photo
Shock

Novak Djokovic crashes out to world number 123 in California

Luca Nardi hails ‘miracle’ as he becomes lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.
45 minutes ago

WORLD NUMBER ONE Novak Djokovic has been dumped out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells by lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Nardi, 20, booked a last-16 meeting with American Tommy Paul as he won 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Currently 123 in the world, the Italian is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.

“I don’t know [how I held my nerve],” he said. “I think it is a miracle, because I am a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. It’s crazy.”

Sealing his victory with his sixth ace, Nardi hit 16 winners in the final set against just two from the five-times Indian Wells champion.

“It’s fine. You know, it’s part of the sport,” said Djokovic. “You just have to accept it. Some you win; some you lose. Hopefully I’ll win some more and still keep going.

march-11-2024-luca-nardi-of-italy-reacts-to-winning-the-match-against-novak-djokovic-of-serbia-during-the-bnp-paribas-open-in-indian-wells-ca-charles-bauscsm Nardi celebrates after the match. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I guess every trophy that eventually comes my way is going to be great, obviously to break the kind of negative cycle a little bit I’m having in the last three, four tournaments where I haven’t really been close to my best.”

Paul reached the last 16 with a 6-4 6-4 win over France’s Ugo Humbert while seventh seed Holger Rune, ninth seed Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov all moved through in straight sets.

Dimitrov will play fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, who needed three sets to beat Sebastian Korda 6-4 5-7 6-3.

But British number one Cameron Norrie went out after a dramatic 6-7 (5) 7-6 (5) 6-3 defeat to French veteran Gael Monfils.

And Emma Raducanu went down fighting as she was beaten in straight sets by world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Author
Press Association
