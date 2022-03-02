Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach

A turbulent 2022 continued for the Serb.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 1,211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5698403
Novak Djokovic speaks with Marian Vajdain 2019.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Novak Djokovic speaks with Marian Vajdain 2019.
Novak Djokovic speaks with Marian Vajdain 2019.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S TURBULENT start to 2022 took another twist Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda after last year’s ATP Finals.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open in January and on Monday lost his number one ranking to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” said the 34-year-old Djokovic on his official website.

Djokovic began working with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006, though they split for a year in 2017.

“Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years.”

Vadja stopped working with Djokovic following the tour finals in Turin in November.

He had not been seen as part of Djokovic’s back-room team in Melbourne before the Serbian player was deported in a visa row over his Covid vaccination status.

“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today,” said Vajda.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I will look back on our time together with immense pride.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie