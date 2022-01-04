Membership : Access or Sign Up
Novak Djokovic reveals he has medical exemption to play in Australian Open

The defending champion has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 10:59 AM
Image: PA
NOVAK DJOKOVIC LOOKS set to play in the Australian Open after revealing he is heading to the country under a medical exemption.

Defending champion Djokovic has previously refused to reveal if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

The world number one pulled out of the Serbia team competing at the ATP Cup in Sydney without explanation, adding to speculation that the nine-time champion and vaccine sceptic would not play in the season’s first grand slam.

However, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley revealed this week that some unvaccinated players have been granted exemptions to play, and it seems Djokovic is among them.

Djokovic wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

