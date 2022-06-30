Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic says jailed Boris Becker 'can always count on me'

Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star’s son Noah were in the Serb’s box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday.

By AFP Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 6:14 PM
16 minutes ago 293 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5804564
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and former coach Boris Becker (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and former coach Boris Becker (file pic).
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and former coach Boris Becker (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NOVAK DJOKOVIC said the family of jailed former coach Boris Becker “can always count on me” after he invited the tennis great’s girlfriend and son to watch him at Wimbledon.

Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star’s son Noah were in Djokovic’s player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday.

“Of course, it breaks my heart to see what’s happening to him,” said Djokovic. “I can only imagine how hard it is for his family members.

“So, this is a little gesture of friendship to invite them. He knows and they know that they can always count on me for whatever support or help I can provide.”

Becker was jailed for two and a half years earlier this year following charges relating to a 2017 bankruptcy case.

The six-time Grand Slam title winner coached Djokovic for three years until the end of 2016.

In that time, they won six majors, a run which included reaching a career Grand Slam when Djokovic claimed the first of his two French Opens in 2016.

“Noah and his younger brother Elias are going to visit Boris in the next few days for the first time since he went to prison,” added Djokovic.

“I’ve just been trying to give support to people around him, his closest people, his family members, because I consider Boris really a family member, someone that I greatly appreciate, respect, and care about.”

On Wednesday, Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Bidding to match Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, the top seed eased past 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kokkinakis was impressed by the all-court dominance of Djokovic.

“If that’s not his top intensity, I’m going to get chopped even more next time,” said the Australian.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie