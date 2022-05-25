Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 25 May 2022
Djokovic beats former coach's new pupil at French Open

Djokovic fired 10 aces and 40 winners past his 38th-ranked opponent.

By AFP Wednesday 25 May 2022, 6:24 PM
Novak Djokovic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD NUMBER ONE and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open third round on Wednesday by defeating the new pupil of his former long-time coach.

Top seed Djokovic saw off Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, who is coached by Marian Vajda, the man who inspired most of his 20 Slam titles, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Djokovic fired 10 aces and 40 winners past his 38th-ranked opponent and will next face Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene for a place in the last 16.

“It was a real pleasure to play on Court Suzanne Lenglen. I don’t have a lot of opportunities to play here,” said the 35-year-old.

“I could feel the support. There were tricky conditions today with a lot of wind coming in different directions.

“So I had to stay focused and stay patient.”

“I have a lot of respect for Alex, he’s a specialist on this surface.”

– © AFP 2022

AFP

