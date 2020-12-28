France out-half Ntamack a doubt to be fit for start of the Six Nations

Ntamack was excellent against Ireland this year.

FRANCE OUT-HALF Romain Ntamack is a doubt to be fit for the start of the Six Nations after fracturing his jaw.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury during Toulouse’s Top 14 win against Bordeaux and is now set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Ntamack confirmed on his Twitter account that the double fracture of his jaw will require surgery.

The talented playmaker has become a key man for France in recent seasons, combining with Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont in an excellent halfback pairing.

Ntamack is now set to miss Toulouse’s crucial Champions Cup trip to take on Exeter Chiefs next month, while he is also a doubt for the start of the Six Nations.

France, who begin with a trip to Italy on 6 February, have other strong young out-have options in Matthieu Jalibert and Louis Carbonel.