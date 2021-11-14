Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Nube Negra downs Put The Kettle On in brilliant Shloer Chase win

Champion Chase runner-up gains revenge over Henry de Bromhead’s star.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 2:55 PM
24 minutes ago 169 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601415
Nube Negra claimed the Shloer Chase in style.
Image: Tim Goode/PA
Nube Negra claimed the Shloer Chase in style.
Nube Negra claimed the Shloer Chase in style.
Image: Tim Goode/PA

NUBE NEGRA PUT down a marker in the two-mile chase division as he registered an impressive victory in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Dan Skelton’s charge shot to prominence in beating Altior at Kempton over Christmas, but was half a length short in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March – delivering a power-packed finish, but just failing to catch Put The Kettle On.

That rival was in the field once again, but she was the first of the four runners to crack this time, as Politologue – himself a former two-mile champion – set out to make every yard of the running in the Grade Two feature.

Simply The Betts had attracted plenty of support before the race but he was the next to fold, leaving Harry Skelton firmly in charge as Nube Negra tanked down to the final two fences.

Having suffered a headline-grabbing exit from My Drogo in a two-runner novice chase on Friday, Skelton was in no mood for a repeat and once Nube Negra grabbed the lead, he fairly shot clear.

Politologue kept on for second with Put The Kettle On rallying up the hill to take third place.

Betfair make Nube Negra a 4-1 chance for next month’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, while the same firm cut him from 20-1 to 10s for the Champion Chase, a race for which Coral go 12-1.

His rider said: “That was absolutely brilliant. The horse deserves that, he knocked on the door in the Queen Mother and then was back here today.

“The ground was a bit dead for him I thought. Now that he’s getting a bit older, he’s staying a bit better and getting a bit stronger.

“It was a brilliant performance. He’s hitting the line hard now as a two-miler.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Fair play to Dan, he’s looked after him. Terry Spraggett who owns him has been a loyal supporter of the family for a long time, they deserve a good horse and they’ve got one.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie