Nube Negra downs Put The Kettle On in brilliant Shloer Chase win

NUBE NEGRA PUT down a marker in the two-mile chase division as he registered an impressive victory in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Dan Skelton’s charge shot to prominence in beating Altior at Kempton over Christmas, but was half a length short in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March – delivering a power-packed finish, but just failing to catch Put The Kettle On.

That rival was in the field once again, but she was the first of the four runners to crack this time, as Politologue – himself a former two-mile champion – set out to make every yard of the running in the Grade Two feature.

Simply The Betts had attracted plenty of support before the race but he was the next to fold, leaving Harry Skelton firmly in charge as Nube Negra tanked down to the final two fences.

Having suffered a headline-grabbing exit from My Drogo in a two-runner novice chase on Friday, Skelton was in no mood for a repeat and once Nube Negra grabbed the lead, he fairly shot clear.

Politologue kept on for second with Put The Kettle On rallying up the hill to take third place.

Betfair make Nube Negra a 4-1 chance for next month’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, while the same firm cut him from 20-1 to 10s for the Champion Chase, a race for which Coral go 12-1.

His rider said: “That was absolutely brilliant. The horse deserves that, he knocked on the door in the Queen Mother and then was back here today.

“The ground was a bit dead for him I thought. Now that he’s getting a bit older, he’s staying a bit better and getting a bit stronger.

“It was a brilliant performance. He’s hitting the line hard now as a two-miler.

“Fair play to Dan, he’s looked after him. Terry Spraggett who owns him has been a loyal supporter of the family for a long time, they deserve a good horse and they’ve got one.”