Monday 13 January, 2020
Nuggets top Kawhi's Clippers, Irving returns after prolonged absence

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets as Kyrie Irving made his long-awaited comeback.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Jan 2020, 9:49 AM
The Denver Nuggets in action against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NIKOLA JOKIC LED the Denver Nuggets past Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104, while Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving impressed on his return in the NBA.

Jokic’s double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds helped the Nuggets see off Western Conference rivals the Clippers in Denver on Sunday.

Jamal Murray contributed 19 points as the Nuggets edged the Clippers, who closed within six points with just over a minute remaining after trailing by as many as 20 in the second half.

In the absence of Paul George (hamstring) for the second consecutive game, Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points on the road.

In Brooklyn, Irving ended his two-month injury absence in the Nets’ 108-86 victory at home to the lowly Atlanta Hawks.

Back on the floor following a shoulder injury, Irving was 10 of 11 from the field for 21 points in 20 minutes of action against the Hawks – who were without Trae Young.

Source: NBA/YouTube

- Valanciunas makes Grizzlies roar -

Jonas Valanciunas posted 31 points and collected a season-high 19 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 122-102. Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell – who missed the previous six games due to a shoulder problem – scored 34 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns outlast the Charlotte Hornets 100-92.

Jimmy Butler put up 25 points and 10 rebounds but the Miami Heat were stunned 124-121 away to the New York Knicks.

All of the Utah Jazz’s starters had double-digit points (Bojan Bogdanovic 31), Rudy Gobert (21, 14 rebounds), Joe Ingles (20), Emmanuel Mudiay (14) and Royce O’Neale (10), while Jordan Clarkson added 23 off the bench in a 127-116 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Source: NBA/YouTube

- Raptors blow lead -

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors were unable to hold out the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors surrendered an 18-point lead in a 105-104 defeat at home to the Spurs.

Landry Shamet played 25 minutes against the Nuggets and he failed to score a point. The Clippers guard was 0 of five from the floor.

Sunday’s results

  • Utah Jazz 127-116 Washington Wizards
  • New York Knicks 124-121 Miami Heat
  • San Antonio Spurs 105-104 Toronto Raptors
  • Memphis Grizzlies 122-102 Golden State Warriors
  • Brooklyn Nets 108-86 Atlanta Hawks
  • Phoenix Suns 100-92 Charlotte Hornets
  • Denver Nuggets 114-104 Los Angeles Clippers

The42 Team

