Goal from Loftus clinches Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spot for NUIG over CIT

NUI Galway 1-15

Cork IT 0-11

Denis Hurley reports from Cork IT

A GOAL FROM Sean Loftus sealed NUI Galway’s place in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals as Cork IT were seen off at the CIT Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.

With UCC having already secured top spot in Group C with wins over these two teams, the runners-up spot was up for grabs, with Galway having a slight advantage in that a draw would have been sufficient for them but there was no doubting their superiority over the game as whole.

Though CIT rallied after a slow start to lead by 0-4 to 0-3 after scores from Daragh Lyons, Liam O’Shea and Cathal O’Carroll, NUIG had the game’s next seven points to firmly take control, with Evan Niland’s dead-ball accuracy serving them well and Shane Burke impressing at midfield.

CIT did close the gap to four points by half-time as Lyons and Jack Doyle had points and they edged the early stages of the second half too, with Doyle and O’Shea helping them to close the gap to three. However, they suffered a blow in the 44th minute as Ryan Walsh was sent off for a second bookable offence and though O’Shea cut the gap to two points, Galway found an extra gear in the closing stages.

After Niland slung over his ninth point of the night, they moved six points clear when Seán Loftus struck for a goal to bury CIT’s hopes. Two more points from Loftus helped them to enjoy a seven-point lead by the end.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Evan Niland 0-9 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Seán Loftus 1-2, Shane Burke 0-2, Conor Elwood, Michael Lynch 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork IT: Liam O’Shea 0-5 (0-4 frees), Daragh Lyons 0-3, Jack Doyle 0-2, Cathal O’Carroll 0-1.

NUI Galway

(Galway clubs unless stated)

1. Seán Manogue (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

4. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

24. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell)

5. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)

33. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

35. Shane Burke (Turloughmore)

9. Ian Fox (Sarsfields)

8. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

15. Conor Elwood (Liam Mellows)

13. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary)

11. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

14. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs

20. Michael Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim) for Fleming (36)

29. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) for Fletcher (38)

19. Liam Forde (Ardrahan) for Caulfield (50, injured)

23. Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan) for Greaney (60)

Cork IT

(Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

3. William Hurley (Valley Rovers)

4. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)

5. Ronan Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

6. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

7. Cathal O’Carroll (Charleville)

8. Jack Doyle (Charleville)

11. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Michael Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

10. Daragh Lyons (Dungarvan, Waterford)

17. John Cooper (Éire Óg)

13. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold)

14. Brandon Barrett (Causeway, Kerry)

24. Thomas Walsh (Millstreet)

Subs

20. Niall Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Ryan (half-time)

28. Daniel Harrington (Fr O’Neills) for R Heffernan (48)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!