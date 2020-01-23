This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goal from Loftus clinches Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spot for NUIG over CIT

An eight-point win for NUI Galway tonight in Cork.

By Denis Hurley Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,867 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4976933
Sean Loftus hit the crucial goal tonight for NUI Galway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sean Loftus hit the crucial goal tonight for NUI Galway.
Sean Loftus hit the crucial goal tonight for NUI Galway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NUI Galway 1-15
Cork IT 0-11

Denis Hurley reports from Cork IT

A GOAL FROM Sean Loftus sealed NUI Galway’s place in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals as Cork IT were seen off at the CIT Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.

With UCC having already secured top spot in Group C with wins over these two teams, the runners-up spot was up for grabs, with Galway having a slight advantage in that a draw would have been sufficient for them but there was no doubting their superiority over the game as whole.

Though CIT rallied after a slow start to lead by 0-4 to 0-3 after scores from Daragh Lyons, Liam O’Shea and Cathal O’Carroll, NUIG had the game’s next seven points to firmly take control, with Evan Niland’s dead-ball accuracy serving them well and Shane Burke impressing at midfield.

CIT did close the gap to four points by half-time as Lyons and Jack Doyle had points and they edged the early stages of the second half too, with Doyle and O’Shea helping them to close the gap to three. However, they suffered a blow in the 44th minute as Ryan Walsh was sent off for a second bookable offence and though O’Shea cut the gap to two points, Galway found an extra gear in the closing stages.

After Niland slung over his ninth point of the night, they moved six points clear when Seán Loftus struck for a goal to bury CIT’s hopes. Two more points from Loftus helped them to enjoy a seven-point lead by the end.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Evan Niland 0-9 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Seán Loftus 1-2, Shane Burke 0-2, Conor Elwood, Michael Lynch 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork IT: Liam O’Shea 0-5 (0-4 frees), Daragh Lyons 0-3, Jack Doyle 0-2, Cathal O’Carroll 0-1.

NUI Galway

(Galway clubs unless stated)

1. Seán Manogue (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
4. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)
2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

24. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell)
5. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)
33. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

35. Shane Burke (Turloughmore)
9. Ian Fox (Sarsfields)

8. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)
12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
15. Conor Elwood (Liam Mellows)

13. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary)
11. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)
14. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs

20. Michael Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim) for Fleming (36)
29. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) for Fletcher (38)
19. Liam Forde (Ardrahan) for Caulfield (50, injured)
23. Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan) for Greaney (60)

Cork IT

(Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
3. William Hurley (Valley Rovers)
4. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)

5. Ronan Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)
6. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)
7. Cathal O’Carroll (Charleville)

8. Jack Doyle (Charleville)
11. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Michael Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)
10. Daragh Lyons (Dungarvan, Waterford)
17. John Cooper (Éire Óg)

13. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold)
14. Brandon Barrett (Causeway, Kerry)
24. Thomas Walsh (Millstreet)

Subs

20. Niall Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Ryan (half-time)
28. Daniel Harrington (Fr O’Neills) for R Heffernan (48)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie