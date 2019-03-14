Mayo youngster Conroy bags 2-1 as NUIG edge out holders DCU in Freshers final

NUIG 2-13

DCU 1-15

Conor McKenna reports from Tubberclair

NUIG WERE CROWNED All-Ireland Freshers football champions after a one-point victory over DCU in Tubberclair, Westmeath on Thursday.

DCU arrived chasing their fourth straight title at this level but the Galway side just about deserved to win this game, with two first-half goals from Mayo youngster Tommy Conroy crucial in deciding the outcome.

The victors were prepared to do everything possible to win this game, with the referee showing two black cards to the Connacht side in the closing stages.

NUIG had a dream start as Conroy found the net in the first minute with what was a superb solo effort to beat the DCU goalkeeper.

DCU responded with a free from Laois’s Mark Barry before corner forward Cathal Heneghan pointed for NUIG.

Three successive DCU scores levelled procedures before Heneghan restored NUIG’s advantage with a neat effort.

The sides were level with 25 minutes on the clock before Conroy added his second goal to give NUIG a three-point lead. The Neale player found himself in a great position and made no mistake with the finish and it was followed up with a score from Heneghan to give his side a four-point cushion.

James Doran responded for DCU before Mark Barry found the net on the stroke of half time, sending the teams into the interval level on a score-line of 2-5 to 1-8.

It was tit-for-tat for large periods of the second half with both teams cancelling each other out, but a series of excellent NUIG scores gave the Connacht side a four-point lead with four minutes left to play.

Darragh Kirwan registered a much-needed score to reduce the deficit to three and twice DCU players were fouled in scoreable positions with the referee opting to show two black cards to NUIG players.

DCU were attacking and, with the North Dublin side two points down, an overlapping opportunity presented itself and James Doran was taken to the ground by Dylan Buckley who was shown a black card.

Barry pointed the resulting free but NUIG held out for a narrow one-point win.

Scorers for NUIG: Tommy Conroy 2-1, Cathal Heneghan 0-6 (3f), Robert Walzer 0-3 (1f), Gavin Durkan, Evan O’Brien (1f) and Sean McUidlin 0-1 each.

Scorers for DCU: Mark Barry 1-6 (4f), Oisin Gallen 0-3 (1f), James Doran and Darragh Kirwan 0-2 each, Joe Hagan and Peter Gillooly 0-1 each,

NUIG

1. Cian Lankford (Kilavullen, Cork)

2. Dylan Buckley (Claregalway, Galway)

3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace, Kildare)

4. John Cooke (Crosserlough, Cavan)

5. Gavin Burke (Corofin, Galway)

6. Conor Campbell (Claregalway, Galway)

7. Jack McSharry (Na Cealla Beaga, Donegal)

8. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe, Mayo)

9. Gavin Durkan (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

10. Dean Brophy (St. Joseph’s, Laois)

11. Robert Walzer (Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway)

12. Liam Burke (Ballinrobe, Mayo)

13. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys, Roscommon)

14. David Kelly (Carbury, Kildare)

15. Tommy Conroy (The Neale, Mayo)

Subs:

24. Lorcan Molloy (Menlough, Galway) for L Burke (39)

22. Sean McUidlin (Bearna, Galway) for O’Brien (48)

18. Ryan Cunningham (Na Cealla Beaga, Donegal) for Kelly (50)

8. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe, Mayo) for Durkan (B/C, 58)

17. James Sugrue (Renard, Kerry) for Walzer (59)

19. Mattias Barrett (Naomh Anna Litir Mor, Galway for Buckley (B/C, 60)

DCU

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna, Dublin)

2. Daniel Corcoran (Geraldine’s, Louth)

3. Matt Moran (Whitehall Colmcilles, Dublin)

4. Conor Doyle (Clontibret, Monaghan)

5. Oran Doogan (Kildare, Donegal)

6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle, Dublin)

7. PJ Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford)

8 Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan, Laois)

9. Darragh Kirwan (Naas, Kildare)

10. Joe Hagan (Dromard, Longford)

11. James Doran (Na Fianna, Dublin)

12. Lanty Molloy (Naomh Columba, Donegal)

13. Oisin Gallen (Sean Mac Cumhail, Donegal)

14. David Lacey (Na Fianna, Dublin)

15. Mark Barry (O’Dempseys, Laois)

Subs:

18. Harry Ladd (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin) for Molloy (h-t)

19. Fiachra Potts (Na Fianna, Dublin) for Moran (34)

28. Peter Gillooly (Roscommon Gaels, Roscommon) for Lacey (39)

21. Brian Diver (Letterkenny Gaels) for Hagan (50)

22. Mikey Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway) for Gallen (58)

25. Alan Mulvany (Senchalstown, Meath) for Doyle (60)

Referee: Brian O’Leary (Wexford).

