Galway's Niland and Fleming impress in NUIG success, opening wins for DCU and IT Carlow

Fitzgibbon Cup Results

NUI Galway 1-21 UCD 1-18

DCU 0-21 Maynooth University 0-11

IT Carlow 1-21 Waterford IT 2-16

GALWAY DUO EVAN Niland and John Fleming, along with Limerick star Cian Lynch, helped NUI Galway win their opening Fitzgibbon Cup Group A clash tonight at Belfield.

An early goal set NUI Galway on their way, Fionn McDonagh netting to put them in front 1-4 to 0-4 at the first water break, while they enjoyed an advantage by 1-10 to 0-7 at the interval. Lynch shot over two first-half points, while Fleming was impressive in raising four white flags.

The third quarter saw UCD try to make inroads into the advantage with Galway’s Donal O’Shea and Dublin’s Liam Murphy leading the way. They trailed 1-14 to 0-13 at the second water break and then got a huge boost in the 50th minute when Kilkenny’s Eoin Guilfoyle raced through for a terrific goal. That saw NUIG’s lead cut, 1-15 to 1-13, but Niland’s point-taking from frees and play was key in the second half and they ran out three-point victors.

In Group B, there were successes tonight for DCU and IT Carlow over Maynooth University and Waterford IT respectively. Next week’s action will see DCU host Waterford IT while IT Carlow play Maynooth University.

