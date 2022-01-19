Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Advertisement

Galway's Niland and Fleming impress in NUIG success, opening wins for DCU and IT Carlow

Fitzgibbon Cup group stage action continued tonight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 9:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,334 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5659247
NUIG's John Fleming runs past Eoghan Geraghty.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
NUIG's John Fleming runs past Eoghan Geraghty.
NUIG's John Fleming runs past Eoghan Geraghty.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Fitzgibbon Cup Results

  • NUI Galway 1-21 UCD 1-18
  • DCU 0-21 Maynooth University 0-11
  • IT Carlow 1-21 Waterford IT 2-16

******

GALWAY DUO EVAN Niland and John Fleming, along with Limerick star Cian Lynch, helped NUI Galway win their opening Fitzgibbon Cup Group A clash tonight at Belfield.

An early goal set NUI Galway on their way, Fionn McDonagh netting to put them in front 1-4 to 0-4 at the first water break, while they enjoyed an advantage by 1-10 to 0-7 at the interval. Lynch shot over two first-half points, while Fleming was impressive in raising four white flags.

The third quarter saw UCD try to make inroads into the advantage with Galway’s Donal O’Shea and Dublin’s Liam Murphy leading the way. They trailed 1-14 to 0-13 at the second water break and then got a huge boost in the 50th minute when Kilkenny’s Eoin Guilfoyle raced through for a terrific goal. That saw NUIG’s lead cut, 1-15 to 1-13, but Niland’s point-taking from frees and play was key in the second half and they ran out three-point victors.

In Group B, there were successes tonight for DCU and IT Carlow over Maynooth University and Waterford IT respectively. Next week’s action will see DCU host Waterford IT while IT Carlow play Maynooth University.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie