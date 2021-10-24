Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

'I don’t agree with you, I don't agree with you' – Nuno defiant following Tottenham loss

Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season.

By Press Association Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,995 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5583354
Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO does not think his side have a creativity problem, despite Tottenham not having a shot on goal in the second half of the 1-0 loss at West Ham.

Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season, having already lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal, as they were undone by Michail Antonio’s 78th-minute goal at the London Stadium.

Antonio continued his enjoyment of playing against Tottenham as he scored his sixth goal against them – more than any other club.

Spurs, who rested their entire starting XI in their midweek Europa Conference League defeat at Vitesse Arnhem, had opportunities in the first half but failed to have a shot in the second half.

It was the third time that has happened already this season, the worst record in the division.

Asked why his side struggled, he replied: “Because West Ham defend in the box with a lot of men. There was not much space and we should’ve moved the ball faster and gone to wide areas.

“But is always difficult when the team and all men are behind the ball, it is difficult to find spaces and gaps.”

In response to being asked if his midfield lacked creativity, he said: “No. No, no, no.

“I think the team needs to be balanced. To be balanced in terms of the presence of the players.

“Besides being good players they give us the balance the team needs. And we have enough creativity with our full-backs, our attackers. I don’t agree with you, I don’t agree with you.

“It is always frustrating, a London derby that we know means a lot to our fans, means a lot to us and we were not able to win it. I am disappointed because it hurts, I know it hurts.”

While Nuno has clear problems at Spurs, things are looking brighter for West Ham.

They climbed above their London rivals in the table after posting back-to-back wins and David Moyes believes the club are blossoming.

“We are growing characters at the moment, over the last couple of years they have all blossomed, they are all feeling important and feeling like they can make a difference,” said the Hammers boss.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The club is blossoming now and that comes from the players. Those players are all improving together and it is a good thing to have.”

Moyes was particularly pleased as West Ham won for the first time this season after a European midweek fixture.

Five of the players who started against Spurs played in the Europa League in midweek and Moyes added: “I don’t think it is easy whatever league to win three games in a week.

“We have had to play Sunday, Thursday, Sunday. The players have done a great job, even the squad of players, we needed them in midweek.

“We are still getting used to it, we are trying to find the right balance. We were up against a strong Tottenham team who had big threats and we found a way of winning it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie