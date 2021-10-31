Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 31 October 2021
Tottenham pondering Nuno Espirito Santo’s position after just four months in charge

Nuno’s Spurs have gone two hours and 16 minutes without having a shot on target.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 4:01 PM
Nuno Espirito Santo’s future is under scrutiny.
TOTTENHAM ARE CONSIDERING Nuno Espirito Santo’s position after only four months in charge.

The Portuguese’s job is understood to be under threat after Saturday’s damaging 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, when sections of the crowd chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ and roundly booed at the full-time whistle.

Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss the 47-year-old’s fate.

Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor on 30 June after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates.

They settled on Nuno, having previously rejected him due to his playing style, with Paratici convincing Levy that he could fit the bill.

Levy had said he would appoint a head coach who would play “attacking, free-flowing and entertaining” football in the wake of Mourinho’s dour spell, but that has not proved to be the case.

Nuno has lost five of his 10 Premier League games and have been poor to watch.

They have gone two hours and 16 minutes without having a shot on target in defeats to West Ham and Manchester United.

Nuno had already come under fire after dire losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal but the mood significantly soured during the heavy loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fans reacted badly to Nuno taking Lucas Moura off early in the second half and continued to make their displeasure known throughout the game.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted on Sunday.

