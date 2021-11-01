Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge

The club released a statement this morning, following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

By Press Association Monday 1 Nov 2021, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 7,589 Views 18 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO has been sacked as Tottenham boss after only four months in charge.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss Nuno’s fate after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United, the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season.

And a statement from Tottenham on Monday morning said: “The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.”

Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Tottenham added that “a further coaching update will follow in due course”.

The north London outfit appointed former Wolves manager Nuno as successor to his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho on 30 June.

Tottenham’s 17 games in all competitions since have featured seven defeats, and the losses to West Ham and Manchester United in their last two Premier League matches have seen them go two hours and 16 minutes without having a shot on target.

Saturday’s game saw sections of the crowd chant ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ and boo at the full-time whistle.

Press Association

