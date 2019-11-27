This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 November, 2019
'I don't talk about things that are not real' - Wolves boss Nuno not distracted by Arsenal links

Unai Emery’s insecure position at Arsenal has led to suggestions Nuno Espirito Santo could take over.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 8:42 PM
17 minutes ago 324 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4909224
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

NUNA ESPIRITO SANTO says he will not be distracted over “not real” speculation he could be in line to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Emery is under increasing pressure after a run of six games without a win in all competitions, with reports he is facing the sack.

Nuno, meanwhile, continues to burnish his reputation with Wolves fifth in the Premier League, three places above the Gunners, and on the brink of the Europa League knockout stages.

The Portuguese manager was unwilling to be drawn on the speculation at a news conference on Wednesday.

“[Rumours] are not a distraction,” Nuno said.

You know me. I don’t talk about ifs, I don’t talk about possibilities, I don’t talk about things that are not real.

“I think you know me well enough and you know that I’m not going to answer about that. 

“I will never mention an issue that’s not a reality. Mainly because the job has a manager in it. It would be disrespectful.”

Asked if he was happy at Wolves, Nuno added: “I think we are doing okay. 

“It requires a lot of work and every day is a chance to improve and this is what we want to do all together.”

Wolves and Arsenal are both in Europa League action tomorrow, with Nuno’s side away to Braga while the Gunners host Eintracht Frankfurt.

