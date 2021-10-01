'A great deal of healing to do' - NWSL calls off matches in the wake of coaching abuse scandal

THE NATIONAL WOMEN’S Soccer League (NWSL) has made the decision to call off this weekend’s fixtures following its latest controversy.

Fresh allegations of misconduct hit the top professional women’s football division in the United States this week, with a number of players accusing top coach Paul Riley of sexual coercion and other inappropriate behaviour in an article on The Athletic.

As a result, the North Carolina Courage sacked 58-year-old Liverpool native Riley on Thursday.

Courage, who were crowned NWSL champions in 2018 and 2019, currently have two Irish internationals in their squad — Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell.

These are the latest allegations of wrongdoing made across the league over the past year, and, in the wake of the fall-out, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird has opted to cancel the upcoming round of matches, due to take place over weekend.

She also apologised to the players in a statement released today.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” said Baird.

I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognising that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now.

“Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”