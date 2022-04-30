Obafemi continues superb end to season, Irish youngster on target for Derby

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Michael Obafemi continued his superb second half of the season in the Championship today.

The striker registered his 12th goal of the season and 11th since the turn of the year, but it proved immaterial, as Swansea were beaten 5-1 by promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Fellow Irish internationals Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie also started for the Welsh side, with the latter unfortunately scoring an own goal to give the hosts the lead.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney’s already-relegated Derby picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Blackpool.

Irish underage international Eiran Cashin scored the Rams’ second goal, while Jason Knight, Louie Watson and Festy Ebosele also started for the visitors.

Richard Keogh and CJ Hamilton were part of Blackpool’s starting XI.

Advertisement

English Championship results on Saturday:

Barnsley 1 Preston 3

Blackburn 0 Bournemouth 3

Blackpool 0 Derby 2

Bristol City 5 Hull 0

Cardiff 1 Birmingham 1

Coventry 1 Huddersfield 2

Middlesbrough 3 Stoke 1

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Millwall 3 Peterborough 0

Nottingham Forest 5 Swansea 1

Reading 0 West Brom 1

Playing Monday

Fulham v Luton

Played Friday

Queens Park Rangers 1 Sheffield United 3