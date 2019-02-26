This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Ireland as Obafemi is ruled out for the rest of the season

The Southampton striker is set to miss the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers with the Boys in Green.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 2:21 PM
24 minutes ago 785 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4513903
Michael Obafemi made his senior debut for Ireland against Denmark in November.
Image: Simon Cooper
Michael Obafemi made his senior debut for Ireland against Denmark in November.
Michael Obafemi made his senior debut for Ireland against Denmark in November.
Image: Simon Cooper

MICHAEL OBAFEMI WON’T be involved for the early stages of Mick McCarthy’s second reign in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl confirmed today that a hamstring injury has ruled the 18-year-old striker out for the remainder of the season.

Having seemingly overcome a similar problem by returning to action as a half-time substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Obafemi had to be withdrawn just 20 minutes later due to a recurrence of the issue. 

“It’s a big blow,” the Southampton boss said in this afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League relegation battle against Fulham.

“The worst thing is for himself. Another big injury at this age when you want to play, you want to get experience, you want to take the next step in your development, it doesn’t help him a lot for his future. It’s a big problem for his career of playing professional football. We’ll find other options, but for him it’s a disaster.”

Prior to his brief appearance in Saturday’s game at the Emirates Stadium, Obafemi hadn’t played since scoring his first senior goal for Southampton in their win against Huddersfield Town in December.

The setback means he’s likely to miss Ireland’s first four Euro 2020 qualifiers. The campaign begins next month with games against Gibraltar (away) and Georgia (home), before resuming in June for fixtures against Denmark (away) and Gibraltar (home). 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    FOOTBALL
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie