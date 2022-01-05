Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

Wicklow-Meath called-off, Cork-Clare moved to Saturday

The O’Byrne Cup and McGrath Cup begin this week.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 12:07 PM
22 minutes ago 425 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5646267
File photo of the Meath squad.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
File photo of the Meath squad.
File photo of the Meath squad.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS WEEKEND’S O’BYRNE Cup tie between Wicklow and Meath has been called off, while tomorrow’s McGrath Cup clash between Cork and Clare has been moved to Saturday. 

The Leinster Council confirmed this morning that the clash between the Garden County and the Royals, which was fixed for at Bray Emmetts GAA club on Saturday, has been postponed. 

Both counties are in pre-season action next Wednesday and Saturday week. With the O’Bryne Cup semi-finals taking place on 19 January,  it’s possible the game won’t be refixed.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s McGrath Cup meeting between Cork and Clare has been moved to Saturday at 2pm, the Munster Council announced. 

Clare’s tie against Waterford last weekend was the first game of 2022 to fall foul of Covid-19, after being called off due to positive cases in the Deise squad. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie