Wicklow-Meath called-off, Cork-Clare moved to Saturday

THIS WEEKEND’S O’BYRNE Cup tie between Wicklow and Meath has been called off, while tomorrow’s McGrath Cup clash between Cork and Clare has been moved to Saturday.

The Leinster Council confirmed this morning that the clash between the Garden County and the Royals, which was fixed for at Bray Emmetts GAA club on Saturday, has been postponed.

Both counties are in pre-season action next Wednesday and Saturday week. With the O’Bryne Cup semi-finals taking place on 19 January, it’s possible the game won’t be refixed.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s McGrath Cup meeting between Cork and Clare has been moved to Saturday at 2pm, the Munster Council announced.

Clare’s tie against Waterford last weekend was the first game of 2022 to fall foul of Covid-19, after being called off due to positive cases in the Deise squad.

