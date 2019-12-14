Seven-point win for O'Connor's Kildare while Wexford taste defeat again with Galvin

KILDARE PICKED UP their first win of their O’Byrne Cup campaign this weekend, as Jack O’Connor’s men got the better of Wicklow.

After losing out to Longford last weekend, Kildare picked up a seven-point victory against Wicklow, with Jack Robinson helping himself to 0-6 on the way to a 2-14 to 2-7 result.

2018 All-Star Daniel Flynn, who has returned to the Kildare squad after taking a year out, chipped in with 1-2, while Wicklow’s goals came from Darren Hayden and Chris Byrne.

Meanwhile, Paul Galvin’s wait for a first O’Byrne Cup win with Wexford continues after they lost out to a Laois side who is managed by fellow Kerry man Mike Quirke.

Mark Barry clinched a goal for Laois in the first half while Colm Feeney also found the back of the net for Wexford late in the second half to set up a grandstand finish.

But it was Laois who held out for the win as Barry kicked an injury-time free to seal a one-point win. Veteran attacker Ross Munnelly finished the clash with a tally of 0-4 for Laois.

O Byrne Cup. Full time. Offaly 1-16 Louth 1-10.

Offaly Scorers

Ruairi McNamee 0-3

Eoin Carroll 0-3

Jordan Hayes 0-1

Anton Sullivan 1-1

Jason Dempsey 0-1

Cian Farrell 0-3

Cian Johnson 0-3

Michael Brazil 0-1 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) December 14, 2019

Elsewhere, Offaly came through with a six-point win over Louth. Ruairi McNamee top-scored for the Faithful County with three points, while their only goal of the match came from Anton Sullivan.

Sam Mulroy found the net for Louth in the second half to bring the gap back to five points, but they were ultimately overpowered by John Maughan’s side.

Westmeath and Meath played out a draw in the other O’Byrne Cup game today. John Heslin converted a late free to ensure the sides finished on 1-13 apiece.

Donal Lenihan’s first-half goal pushed the Royals into a three-point advantage, but Westmeath responded with a goal of their own before half-time through Callum McCormack.

The second half was another tight affair with Meath leading by two after a Brían Conlon point on 59 minutes. But Westmeath responded again to snatch a late equaliser from Heslin’s free.

O’Byrne Cup results :

Westmeath 1-13 Meath 1-13

Wexford 1-11 Laois 1-12

Louth 1-10 Offaly 1-16

Wicklow 2-7 Kildare 2-14

