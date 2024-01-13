Lowry hits hat-trick as Dublin cruise into O'Byrne Cup final

Dublin 5-17

Wexford 1-11

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

A STUNNING HAT-TRICK from St Vincent’s man Sean Lowry helped Dublin to a whopping 18-point win over Wexford at Parnell Park, securing their Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup final place.

Dessie Farrell went with a largely rookie Dublin group again with only three starters who’d actually played in the Championship before – including the terrific Niall Scully – but they still cruised to a monstrous win.

Luke Breathnach, who played in last year’s O’Byrne Cup and starred for the U20s in 2023, impressed again with 1-4 overall.

Scully was the other Sky Blues goal-scorer and finished with 1-1 to help secure a final date with holders Longford next Saturday, a repeat of the 2008 decider.

Wexford’s campaign is over and they will lament a poor second-half performance which saw them fail to score from play until top scorer Ben Brosnan, who struck 0-9 overall, pointed in stoppage time.

Farrell made five changes in all to his Dublin lineup from the battling quarter-final win over Offaly in Gracefield seven days ago.

Ben Millist and Senan Forker came into the half-back line while Killian McGinnis, who struck 0-2 against the Faithful, Scully and Breathnach were all recalled in attack.

Breathnach and substitutes Kieran McKeown, Killian O’Gara and Gavin Sheridan weren’t part of the panel at all against Offaly.

As for Wexford, boss John Hegarty had already looked at 29 different players across their previous wins over Wicklow and Kildare.

He made seven changes from the quarter-final defeat of Kildare with goalkeeper Anthony Larkin, Conor Carty, Cathal Walsh, Eoghan Nolan, Jonathon Bealin, Kevin O’Grady and Brosnan brought into the team.

Brosnan, chasing the all-time appearances record in Wexford, previously hit 1-2 as a sub against Kildare and 1-7 against Wicklow so travelled to the capital in strong form.

The 36-year-old was on hand to punish Dublin for foul play with four first-half points, three of which came from frees. Wexford pressed hard on Dublin’s kick-outs and a couple of Brosnan scores from frees came off that tactic.

Walsh, who wore number six for Wexford but started at midfield, burst through for a goal before half-time also. He beat Dublin full-back Liam Howley for pace down the left and crashed a left-footed shot across goalkeeper David O’Hanlon to the net.

But Dublin were largely on top throughout the half with Lowry’s two goals and one in between from Breathnach leaving them 3-6 to 1-6 up at the break. Breathnach also had a goal chance that struck the outside of an upright in the 19th minute.

Advertisement

Dublin's Eoin O'Dea tackled by Eoghan Nolan of Wexford. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Brosnan clipped over a couple of points from frees after the restart for Wexford but they didn’t score again until the 61st minute.

Dublin ran riot in between, blasting an unanswered 1-8 to cruise to a surprisingly comfortable 18-point win.

Scully palmed in Dublin’s fourth goal in the 53rd minute and Lowry, who played for Dublin in last year’s National League, completed his hat-trick following a clever one-two with substitute Eoin Wilde in the 62nd minute.

Dublin scorers: Sean Lowry 3-0, Luke Breathnach 1-4, Niall Scully 1-1, David O’Hanlon 0-4 (0-3 45, 0-1f), Killian McGinnis 0-2, Brian O’Leary 0-2 (0-1f), Kevin Lahiff 0-1, Ben Millist 0-1, Peter Duffy 0-1, Cian Dunne 0-1.

Wexford scorers: Ben Brosnan 0-9 (0-7f), Cathal Walsh 1-0, Tom Byrne 0-1, Cian Hughes 0-1.

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s), 3. Liam Howley (Clontarf), 4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

5. Ben Millist (Ballinteer St John’s), 6. Senan Forker (Castleknock), 7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Peter Duffy (Cuala), 9. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)

10. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Kevin Lahiff (St Judes)

15. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s), 14. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna), 13. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s)

Subs

17. Conor Dolan (Man O War) for Gavin (50)

25. Eoin Wilde (Skerries Harps) for McGinnis (57)

21. Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan (Skerries Harps) for Smith (58)

18. Cian Dunne (St Vincents) for Breathnach (59)

19. Kieran McKeown (Clontarf) for Forker (64)

Wexford

1. Anto Larkin (Starlights)

5. Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), 3. Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s), 17. Conor Carty (Castletown)

8. Glenn Malone (Shelmalier), 19. Naomhan Rossiter (St Mary’s Rosslare), 4. Darragh Lyons (St James’)

6. Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue), 9. Liam Coleman (Castletown – Captain)

10. Tom Byrne (Kilmore), 12. Jonathan Bealin (Castletown), 13. Kevin O’Grady (St James’)

15. Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), 11. Eoghan Nolan (Shelmalier), 14. Ben Brosnan (Castletown)

Subs

26. Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin) for Byrne (h/t)

23. Richie Waters (St Mogue’s Fethard) for O’Grady (h/t)

21. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin) for Nolan (h/t)

18. Graham Staples (Shelmalier) for Carty (h/t)

16. Rory Tubritt (Naomh Eanna) for Larkin (h/t)

24. Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin) for Waters (45)

2. Liam O’Connor (St Mary’s Rosslare) for Rossiter (50)

25. Graeme Cullen (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s) for Walsh (52)

20. Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields) for Malone (58)

22. John Roche (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s) for Bealin (68)

Referee: Eamonn O’Connor (Offaly)