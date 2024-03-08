Meath, Dublin, Waterford and Monaghan stars to watch in O'Connor Cup

THE THIRD-LEVEL LADIES football championship finals weekend is underway at MTU Cork.

The top-level O’Connor Cup semi-finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Holders DCU Dóchas Éireann defend their title in a repeat of last year’s semi-final against TU Dublin, while UCC and Ulster University go head-to-head in the other last four battle.

The final takes place tomorrow at 4pm, with the showpiece live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

The absence of long-time heavyweights and last year’s finalists, University of Limerick, is particularly notable.

With inter-county talent aplenty on show across the weekend, here’s four players to watch in the O’Connor Cup competition. Fittingly, they are captaining their respective colleges.

Emma Duggan (DCU DÉ)

Emma Duggan captains DCU DÉ. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The Meath sharpshooter needs no introduction, having played a central role through the Royal county’s rise to All-Ireland glory in recent seasons.

Duggan is a sensational footballer and has shown her class time and time again through the years.

The two-time All-Star and 2021 and 2022 Player of the Year nominee has been in brilliant form in the National League to date, her 0-28 (15f) tally making her the second highest scorer behind Aimee Mackin in Division 1.

Duggan’s scoring prowess will be key if DCU DÉ are to win back-to-back titles — and a sixth O’Connor Cup overall.

Offaly dual star Kate Kenny is another to look out for. She lit up the 2023 decider with 1-10 and will be full of confidence after signing an AFLW deal with Geelong Cats this week. Niamh Donlon, Niamh Crowley and Chloe Darby are among the Dublin stars on the DCU DÉ panel, with Mayo’s Tara Needham and Leah Fox of Leitrim other big names.

Caoimhe O’Connor (TU Dublin)

Caoimhe O'Connor in action for Dublin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Dublin All-Ireland winner is another recognisable name from the inter-county scene.

O’Connor is a lively, dynamic forward. She’s small in stature, a brilliant ball carrier, and likes to chip in on the scoreboard.

Like Duggan, she’s young but a leader. Last summer’s All-Ireland win over Kerry brought O’Connor’s third Celtic Cross, but first as a starting player. Her seasonal exploits were recognised with an All-Star nomination.

O’Connor will need a big game if TU Dublin are to overcome DCU DÉ, as will her Dublin team-mates Ellen Gribben and Aisling Nyhan. Kilkerrin-Clonberne club All-Ireland winner Niamh Divilly and Meath’s Ciara Smyth are other threats.

Kellyann Hogan (UCC)

Kellyann Hogan on the ball for Ballymacarbry. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Hogan has been a standout player for Waterford through the league so far. She has 2-11 (1-5f) to her name, sitting sixth in the top scorer charts.

The Ballymacarbry ace has impressed week on week as the Déise fight to retain their Division 1 status.

Hogan is a physical, attack-minded player and forms half of a strong UCC midfield pairing alongside Kerry’s Mary O’Connell.

Cork defender Dara Kiniry is another standout name, while UCC also have successful club players in Evie Twomey (Glanmire) and Ellie Jack (Mourneabbey).

The Skull-and-Crossbones are three-time O’Connor Cup winners but haven’t landed the silverware since 2012.

Amy Garland (Ulster University)

Amy Garland celebrating a score for Donaghmoyne. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Garland twins from Monaghan are two key players for Ulster University.

Amy captains the Belfast outfit at corner forward, while Lauren is named in the half-forward line.

The Garlands have enjoyed incredible success with their club, Donaghmoyne, in recent years and are hoping to follow in the footsteps of their brother, David, who has excelled in the Sigerson Cup.

Small, lively forwards, they link up well and will torment any defence on their day.

Amy will be looking to skipper Ulster University to their first O’Connor Cup since their maiden triumph in 2008, with Antrim captain Ciara Brown another leader on the team.

Midfielder Máiread Glynn has impressed for Galway in the league, while Brown’s Saffron team-mate Maria O’Neill is another worth keeping an eye on.

Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup semi-final fixtures

Friday 8 March, MTU Cork

UCC v Ulster University, Grass Pitch 1, 1.30pm

DCU DÉ v TU Dublin, Grass Pitch 1, 3.30pm.

