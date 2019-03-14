This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Odell Beckham Jr bids emotional farewell to the Giants ahead of trade

Having sealed a move to the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver said goodbye to New York.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:10 PM
20 minutes ago 450 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4542599
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.

ODELL BECKHAM JR penned an emotional goodbye to New York as he left the Giants for the Cleveland Browns.

The star wide receiver spent the past five seasons with the Giants after they selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft, but he was sent to the Browns with defensive end Olivier Vernon on Wednesday as part of a blockbuster trade.

Beckham uploaded an Instagram post on Thursday thanking New York for their support and for giving him his break in the NFL.

“So many mixed emotions and feelings,” Beckham wrote. “This is all a lot to process but it is reality. I don’t know exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short.

I want to thank the NY Giants organisation for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do. I want to thank the organisation and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL.

“I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jose! I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave you my all every Sunday.

“To the fans, some happy, some not, I just wanna thank you guys for making my experience in NY something I’ll never forget! To the New Yorkers and real NYG fans… you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city, a beautiful place.

Thank you for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn’t be exactly who I am today!”

NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Beckham compiled 5,476 yards on 390 receptions with 44 receiving touchdowns in 59 games with the Giants.

As part of the deal, the Browns sent right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers to New York, in addition to their 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) and the 2019 third-round selection (95th overall) they acquired in a 2018 trade with the Patriots.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    CHELTENHAM
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    IRELAND
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie