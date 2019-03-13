This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Giants star receiver Beckham bound for Browns in blockbuster NFL trade

Trade deals cannot be confirmed until the league’s new season free agency period begins today.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 8:22 AM
23 minutes ago 781 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4538656
OBJ: the shock deal is likely to be confirmed later.
Image: Ken Murray
OBJ: the shock deal is likely to be confirmed later.
OBJ: the shock deal is likely to be confirmed later.
Image: Ken Murray

NFL STAR WIDE receiver Odell Beckham Jr will be traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns when NFL free agency begins today, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

An NFL Twitter posting showed a drawing of Beckham wearing a Browns uniform with the message: “It’s happening.”

Beckham, known for spectacular one-handed grabs in five NFL seasons with the Giants, will go to Cleveland in exchange for the 17th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft plus a second-round pick and safety Jabril Peppers, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

Trade deals cannot be confirmed until the league’s new season free agency period begins on Wednesday afternoon.

But when it opens, the Browns will have landed a solid playmaker and prized target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who sparked Cleveland to a 7-8 with one drawn record as a rookie in 2018, the Browns’ best season since going 10-6 in 2007.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1994. They have not captured the NFL title since 1964 in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Mayfield threw an NFL rookie record 27 touchdown passes last season for the Browns while Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Giants, who went 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Beckham, nicknamed “OBJ,” will be reunited in Cleveland with best friend and former college teammate Jarvis Landry, also a receiver.

For his NFL career, Beckham has made 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form
    Big call for Schmidt to make at openside with Leavy offering 'X-factor'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Pochettino said 'you know what you are' to referee Mike Dean during heated row, report claims
    New deal means all Premier League games will be available to Sky TV customers from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie