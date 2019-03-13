Giants star receiver Beckham bound for Browns in blockbuster NFL trade

OBJ: the shock deal is likely to be confirmed later.

NFL STAR WIDE receiver Odell Beckham Jr will be traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns when NFL free agency begins today, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

An NFL Twitter posting showed a drawing of Beckham wearing a Browns uniform with the message: “It’s happening.”

Beckham, known for spectacular one-handed grabs in five NFL seasons with the Giants, will go to Cleveland in exchange for the 17th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft plus a second-round pick and safety Jabril Peppers, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

Trade deals cannot be confirmed until the league’s new season free agency period begins on Wednesday afternoon.

But when it opens, the Browns will have landed a solid playmaker and prized target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who sparked Cleveland to a 7-8 with one drawn record as a rookie in 2018, the Browns’ best season since going 10-6 in 2007.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1994. They have not captured the NFL title since 1964 in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Mayfield threw an NFL rookie record 27 touchdown passes last season for the Browns while Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Giants, who went 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Beckham, nicknamed “OBJ,” will be reunited in Cleveland with best friend and former college teammate Jarvis Landry, also a receiver.

For his NFL career, Beckham has made 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

