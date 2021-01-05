Odhrán MacNiallais set for Donegal return - report

ODHRÁN MACNIALLAIS IS set for a return to the Donegal fold in 2021, Highland radio reports.

MacNiallais hasn’t played for Donegal since opting off the panel ahead of the 2019 season, but he is now reportedly set to return this year.

Having spent the 2017 season abroad, MacNiallais returned a year later to win provincial titles with Donegal and his club Gaoth Dobhair, for whom he kicked four points in a tense extra-time victory over Scotstown.

MacNiallais will not be joining his team-mates for collective training for at least a month, however, as the GAA today announced a ban on collective training until February as the Covid crisis deepens.