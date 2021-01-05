BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 5 January 2021
Odhrán MacNiallais set for Donegal return - report

The Gaoth Dobhair man has not played for Donegal since opting off the panel ahead of the 2019 season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:29 PM
File photo of MacNiallais in action for Gaoth Dobhair.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

ODHRÁN MACNIALLAIS IS set for a return to the Donegal fold in 2021, Highland radio reports. 

MacNiallais hasn’t played for Donegal since opting off the panel ahead of the 2019 season, but he is now reportedly set to return this year. 

Having spent the 2017 season abroad, MacNiallais returned a year later to win provincial titles with Donegal and his club Gaoth Dobhair, for whom he kicked four points in a tense extra-time victory over Scotstown. 

MacNiallais will not be joining his team-mates for collective training for at least a month, however, as the GAA today announced a ban on collective training until February as the Covid crisis deepens. 

