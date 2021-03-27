O'Donovan's superb goal not enough as Irish strikers square off in the A-League

Roy O'Donovan is congratulated by Newcastle Jets team-mate Kuach Yuel after scoring against Perth Glory. Source: AAP/PA Images

ROY O’DONOVAN SCORED a sublime goal but it was Andy Keogh who was celebrating in the end, after a pair of veteran Irish strikers were in opposition today in Australia.

Goals from Ciaran Bramwell and Darry Lachman sent Perth Glory into a 2-0 lead in their home game against Newcastle Jets in the A-League.

O’Donovan pulled one back for the visitors with a delightful first-time finish, but the hosts held on to claim all three points despite the first-half dismissal of Jonathan Aspropotamitis.

Ending a five-match winless run leaves the Glory in seventh place in the table, while the Jets remain second from bottom following a fifth defeat in succession.

With his 52nd strike in Australia, O’Donovan is now just three behind Keogh as he aims to take his compatriot’s place in the A-League’s all-time list of top 10 goalscorers.