Irish players seeing the benefits of sacrificing holidays - O'Dowda

LUCKLESS TIMING COST Callum O’Dowda his chance to influence the Euro 2024 qualifier against France last March. He scored the opening goal of the friendly win over Latvia days before and was showered in praise by his manager afterwards, testimony that gave the distinct impression he would keep his place at left wing-back against the French.

But then, injury struck, a groin strain that would only rule him out for a week but could not be risked against the French.

“I was gutted actually because I felt really good in the Latvia game, although I think the lads did really well”, O’Dowda told media today from Ireland’s training ground in Antalya, Turkey.

“We’ve got two big ones [qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar] now and then we’ve got France again and the Netherlands in September. They’re big games so in a way I saw the positives, thinking ‘Right, I’m missing this game but it could have been a lot worse’. It could have been a serious injury. It’s all part of it and, I guess, my luck with injuries.”

Advertisement

Ireland finish a nine-day camp in Turkey tomorrow, after which they fly to Athens for a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece, which is followed by the home tie with Gibraltar on Monday. Some international squads only linked up together on Monday, at which point the Irish squad had been working for more than a week already.

The game in Greece offers O’Dowda a chance to reclaim the left wing-back role in the Irish team, with Matt Doherty playing in that position against France. Doherty will likely revert to right wing-back on Friday, with Seamus Coleman absent with a knee injury.

It is rare that Stephen Kenny has had so long to work with his players, given so many of his international windows have been hectic three-game windows. The additional time spent together is partly to try and mitigate against the ring rust of the Championship players – like O’Dowda – whose season finished on 8 May. A similar situation cost Ireland in a dreadful 1-0 loss to Armenia last year.

The players landed in Antalya last Sunday week, and O’Dowda says it has been a chance to build rapport off the pitch and, most importantly, cohesion on it.

“So many players would say ‘You’re supposed to be on holiday.’ In a way it’s really good getting to know everybody. Even though you know them, you’re just with them for 10 days. For example, at club level, you know what way a certain player opens up their body. Now, say Jayson Molumby, when he receives a pass on the back foot, we’re getting used to it. That’s been good. You can’t complain being out here. We’re adapting to the heat but it’s a great setting and during the downtime we’re getting to know each other.”

O’Dowda has recently been retooled as a left wing-back in Stephen Kenny’s back-three system, having initially used him as a wide forward in the early days of his reign. “I really enjoy it”, he says of the new position. “Physically I have the capabilities to do it, and I have brushed up on a few bits on my defensive awareness, when the ball is over there, what position to be in. Those little things.”

Evan Treacy / INPHO O'Dowda heads in the opening goal of the 3-2 win over Latvia in March. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

His versatility has helped him through a season of near-constant upheaval at Cardiff City, where he worked under four different managers in a season that ended on just the right side of the relegation zone, finishing one place and five points clear of danger.

“For me personally, I felt in a really good place. I played a lot of games, I played 40-odd games in total with the cup as well, and that’s all I need I think. I got a lot of momentum and I have been given the licence to get into the rhythm of game after game after game.

“The biggest thing when a manager comes in – whether he gets a window or not – it’s how it could impact you as a player. That’s probably the hardest thing to take. ‘Okay what’s his style of play, how will I suit that system?’ I feel I’ve been quite lucky with how versatile I’ve been. I have been playing a lot at left wing-back for club and country. Even towards the latter end of my time at Bristol City, I was playing a bit at wing-back. Obviously I can play left-mid, and I’ve played a little bit at left-back too.”