Monday 8 November 2021
O'Dowda returns to Ireland squad to replace injured Collins

The 26-year-old Bristol City winger is back in the fold following his recent injury setbacks.

By Paul Dollery Monday 8 Nov 2021, 11:42 AM
Callum O'Dowda pictured during Bristol City's recent Championship fixture against Bournemouth.
CALLUM O’DOWDA HAS been called up to the Ireland squad for this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

The 26-year-old comes in as a replacement for Cardiff City striker James Collins, who has withdrawn due to injury.

All other members of Stephen Kenny’s squad have reported for duty ahead of this afternoon’s first session of the week at the FAI National Training Centre. 

Having been forced to contend with a number of recent injury setbacks, O’Dowda will be hoping to win his first cap since the Uefa Nations League loss to Wales in November 2020.

The Bristol City winger returned to club duty in September and has featured in six of the Championship outfit’s last eight fixtures.

Ireland host Portugal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, before concluding their campaign on Sunday away to Luxembourg.

Ireland squad (to play Portugal and Luxembourg)

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

