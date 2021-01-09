BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

Haaland brace keeps Leipzig from taking top spot in Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho and Haaland combined on the opening two goals.as Dortmund took RB Leipzig apart.

By AFP Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,851 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5321056
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND netted twice as Borussia Dortmund won 1-3 at RB Leipzig, who missed the chance to take top spot in the Bundesliga from Bayern Munich.

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho scored his second goal in as many weeks by firing home on 55 minutes after Haaland’s cross was deftly flicked into his path by captain Marco Reus.

Haaland headed home a Sancho cross with 19 minutes remaining and grabbed his second goal in the 84th minute, before Alexander Sorloth scored a late consolation for Leipzig.

firo-09-01-2021-football-soccer-1st-bundesliga-season-20202021-rbl-rb-leipzig-bvb-borussia-dortmund Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delany with Olmo Carvajal. Source: DPA/PA Images

The result means Bayern stay two points clear of second-placed Leipzig despite crashing to a 3-2 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, while Dortmund are five points behind the European champions in fourth.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie