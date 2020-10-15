BE PART OF THE TEAM

Blow for Offaly as Faithful confirm withdrawal from opening fixture

A member of their senior management team has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,329 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5234482
Offaly have postponed their opening fixture against Cork.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE FEAR THE 2020 championships could be adversely affected by the ongoing health crisis became a reality today when the Offaly camogie team issued a statement confirming they would be withdrawing from their opening fixture of this year’s championship.

The Faithful County have been drawn in the same pool as 2018 winners Cork, defending champions Galway and Wexford. They were due to play the Rebels on Saturday but issued a statement today confirming the game was off.

Their statement read: “It is with regret that we can confirm that the Offaly senior team are withdrawing from the first round fixture in this year’s championship due to a member of our senior management team being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“In addition a number of our players are self-isolating due to unrelated cases.”

 

As a result, Cork have been awarded a walkover. Offaly’s remaining games are against Galway on 1 November and Wexford on 7 November. Cork’s campaign now begins against Wexford 31 October.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

