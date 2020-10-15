Blow for Offaly as Faithful confirm withdrawal from opening fixture

Offaly have postponed their opening fixture against Cork.

THE FEAR THE 2020 championships could be adversely affected by the ongoing health crisis became a reality today when the Offaly camogie team issued a statement confirming they would be withdrawing from their opening fixture of this year’s championship.

The Faithful County have been drawn in the same pool as 2018 winners Cork, defending champions Galway and Wexford. They were due to play the Rebels on Saturday but issued a statement today confirming the game was off.

Their statement read: “It is with regret that we can confirm that the Offaly senior team are withdrawing from the first round fixture in this year’s championship due to a member of our senior management team being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“In addition a number of our players are self-isolating due to unrelated cases.”

A statement regarding Offaly’s first round match in this year’s @OfficialCamogie Championship against @CorkCamogie pic.twitter.com/qw4ey24LVt — Offaly Camogie (@OffalyCamogie) October 15, 2020

As a result, Cork have been awarded a walkover. Offaly’s remaining games are against Galway on 1 November and Wexford on 7 November. Cork’s campaign now begins against Wexford 31 October.