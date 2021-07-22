Buckley stars with 0-10 as Cork crowned Munster U20 champions

Cork 3-20

Tipperary 3-10

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

DAVID BUCKLEY WAS the star of the show with ten points as Cork saw off the challenge of Tipperary in the Munster U20 Football final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The visitors raced into a three-point lead before Tipp struck for their first goal after six minutes when captain Sean O’Connor finished from close range. Ryan Walsh nudged Tipp in front before he played in Jamie Holloway for their second goal in the tenth minute.

The Rebels were extremely potent at the other end with David Buckley in particular a thorn with four points before the water-break. After the resumption it was all Cork who struck 1-6 without reply up to half time, with the goal coming from full back Diarmuid Phelan who benefitted from a gaping hole in the Tipp defence as Cork took a 1-13 to 2-3 lead at half time.

The trend didn’t change after half time with sub Sean McSweeney benefitting from more lax Tipp tackling for Cork’s second goal after 36 minutes. Tipp went twenty minutes without a score before Emmet Butler pointed with Kevin Grogan adding another to two fine long range frees in the first half.

Tipp gave themselves a lifeline in the 43rd minute when Sean O’Connor scored his second but two minutes later it was cancelled out by a Colin Walsh goal from close range as Cork led by eleven at the second water-break. However, Tipp couldn’t contain Buckley who finished with ten points, eight from play as they progress to an All-Ireland semi-final against Offaly.

Scorers for Cork: David Buckley 0-10 (8 frees); Colin Walsh 1-3; Dara Dorgan 0-3 (2 frees); Diarmuid Phelan, Sean McDonnell 1-0 each; Conor Corbett 0-2; Jack Cahalane, Michael O’Neill (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Sean O’Connor 2-2 (0-2 frees); Kevin Grogan 0-3 (2 frees); Jamie Holloway 1-0; Cathal Deeley, Ryan Walsh 0-2 each; Emmet Butler 0-1.

Cork

Gavin Creedon (Kilshanning)

Colm O’Donovan (Newcestown), Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada), Conor McGoldrick (Eire Og)

Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), Niall Harnett (Douglas)

Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), David Buckley (Newcestown).

SUBS

Sean McDonnell (Mallow) for Corbett (HT)

Neil Lordan (Ballinora) for O’Donovan (47)

Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshanning) for Hayes (47)

Michael O’Neill (Buttevant) for Dorgan (49)

Sean O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for Cooke (57)

Tipperary

Callan Scully (Nenagh Eire Og)

Sean Daly (Grangemockler/Ballyneale), Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials), Brian McKeown (Moyle Rovers)

Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan/Kilcash), Billy O’Connor (Kisheelan/Kilcash), Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler/Ballyneale)

Cathel Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), Kevin Grogan (Cahir)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), Ryan Walsh (Fethard), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan)

Jake Kiely (Cahir), Ben Comerford (Grangemockler/Ballyneale), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Captain)

SUBS

Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla Kickhams) for McKeown (22 inj)

Barry Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) for B O’Connor (HT)

Christy English (Ballyporeen) for Holloway (39)

Mikie Lyons (Grangemockler/Ballyneale) for Comerford (49)

Kieran Costello (Thurles Sarsfields) for Walsh (60)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!