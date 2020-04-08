Offaly GAA pay tribute after passing of coach who guided them to All-Ireland football final

LEADING OFFALY GAA figures have paid tribute to Fr Tom Scully, the coach of the county team that contested the 1969 All-Ireland senior final, after he has passed away.

1969 saw Offaly lost out to Kerry in the All-Ireland senior decider but the county would celebrate Sam Maguire glory soon after when they won in 1971 and retained that title in 1972.

Fr Tom Scully coached Offaly to Leinster senior glory in that championship 51 years ago as they overcame Westmeath in the quarter-final, defeated Wexford at the semi-final stage and then claimed a provincial final triumph over Kildare.

Offaly went on to see off Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final after a replay before losing out 0-10 to 0-7 to the Kingdom.

All-Ireland hurling winners Michael Duignan, the current county board chairman, and Joe Dooley were amongst those to pay tribute to the deceased coach.

Brilliant man who helped so many people during his life, particularly Irish people who fell on hard times in London. A great ambassador for Offaly throughout his life and a very proud GAA man who was also a mighty chat and very easy company. RIP Fr Tom — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 7, 2020

Nice piece about the good work Fr Tom Scully did for the Irish in London. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/Bn0AGhk0a3 — Joe Dooley (@DooleyJoe) April 8, 2020

2/2 huge contribution to the Offaly Associations in Dublin and London. Born in Tullamore and educated at Ballinamere NS, he was a director of the Irish Centre in Camden Town and won Offaly person of year awards. An Oblate priest living in Dublin, he died after getting coronavirus — Kevin Corrigan (@kevcorrigantrib) April 7, 2020 Source: Kevin Corrigan /Twitter

