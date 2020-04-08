This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Offaly GAA pay tribute after passing of coach who guided them to All-Ireland football final

Fr Tom Scully coached Offaly in the decider against Kerry in 1969.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 5:20 PM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEADING OFFALY GAA figures have paid tribute to Fr Tom Scully, the coach of the county team that contested the 1969 All-Ireland senior final, after he has passed away.

1969 saw Offaly lost out to Kerry in the All-Ireland senior decider but the county would celebrate Sam Maguire glory soon after when they won in 1971 and retained that title in 1972.

Fr Tom Scully coached Offaly to Leinster senior glory in that championship 51 years ago as they overcame Westmeath in the quarter-final, defeated Wexford at the semi-final stage and then claimed a provincial final triumph over Kildare.

Offaly went on to see off Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final after a replay before losing out 0-10 to 0-7 to the Kingdom.

All-Ireland hurling winners Michael Duignan, the current county board chairman, and Joe Dooley were amongst those to pay tribute to the deceased coach.

