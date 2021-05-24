BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 24 May 2021
Dual star scored 4-13 for Offaly over the weekend in camogie and Ladies football

Grainne Egan hit 3-5 against Dublin and 1-8 versus Carlow.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 24 May 2021, 2:07 PM
13 minutes ago 270 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5446527
Offaly's Grainne Egan.
Image: Offaly Camogie
Offaly's Grainne Egan.
Offaly's Grainne Egan.
Image: Offaly Camogie

GRAINNE EGAN ENJOYED quite the weekend on the field for the Offaly camogie and Ladies football sides.

Lining out for the county team on consecutive days, Egan was in sensational scoring form and racked up a tally of 4-13 between the two codes.

The Offaly dual star posted 3-5 during the camogie team’s victory over Dublin on Saturday before adding 1-8 with the Ladies football side in Sunday’s defeat of Carlow. 

The Faithful enjoyed a 4-6 to 1-14 win over Dublin in their Division 1 Group 3 camogie meeting in what was former Galway All-Ireland winner Susan Earner’s first game in charge. 

The win sealed Offaly’s place in the knock-out stage of the league, with their upcoming meeting against Kilkenny deciding who tops the group.

The Ladies footballers ran out 3-16 to 1-16 victors against Carlow on the opening round of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B.

Kevin O'Brien
