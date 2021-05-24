Dual star scored 4-13 for Offaly over the weekend in camogie and Ladies football

GRAINNE EGAN ENJOYED quite the weekend on the field for the Offaly camogie and Ladies football sides.

Lining out for the county team on consecutive days, Egan was in sensational scoring form and racked up a tally of 4-13 between the two codes.

The Offaly dual star posted 3-5 during the camogie team’s victory over Dublin on Saturday before adding 1-8 with the Ladies football side in Sunday’s defeat of Carlow.

The Faithful enjoyed a 4-6 to 1-14 win over Dublin in their Division 1 Group 3 camogie meeting in what was former Galway All-Ireland winner Susan Earner’s first game in charge.

The win sealed Offaly’s place in the knock-out stage of the league, with their upcoming meeting against Kilkenny deciding who tops the group.

The Ladies footballers ran out 3-16 to 1-16 victors against Carlow on the opening round of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B.

What an outstanding weekend for this lady. Scoring 3-5 for us yesterday and 1-8 for the @OffalyLGFA today. Congratulations Grainne! pic.twitter.com/MEDofUFhQK — Offaly Camogie (@OffalyCamogie) May 23, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!