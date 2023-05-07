Offaly through to Joe McDonagh final with win over Kerry

OFFALY HAVE BOOKED their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park on 27 May with a round to spare thanks to a 1-24 to 0-16 win against Kerry at Tullamore.

They will now meet either today’s opponents, Laois or Carlow in the decider having been the standout team in the second tier of the championship so far. They have won four games from four, ahead the final round of the group stage next week.

Offaly led by 1-10 to 0-10 at half time, with David Nally raising a green flag in the 19th minute.

Offaly pulled away before the game entered its closing stages when they hit seven points in a row between the 48th and 58th minutes.

The #JoeMcDonaghCup Table after Round 4



Laois 1-23 v 0-11 Kildare

Offaly 1-24 v 0-16 Kerry

Down 0-28 v 6-23 Carlow#gaaleaguetables #hurling pic.twitter.com/vnWn6AMFIx — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) May 7, 2023

Kildare versus Down next Saturday is effectively a relegation play-off, with both sides yet to register a win.

Elsewhere in the last round next week, Offaly play Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park while Laois travel to Tralee to take on Kerry.