This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donal Óg Cusack: 'I think some influential voices have not been helping the Offaly cause'

Offaly were relegated to Division 2A of the hurling league yesterday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 11 Mar 2019, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,433 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4534304

THE SPOTLIGHT FELL on Offaly hurling again yesterday as their woes continued with relegation confirmed to the third tier of the league next season.

Eoghan Cahill is consoled by Mick McDonagh Offaly goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill is consoled by fan Mick McDonagh after the game. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

After defeating Carlow in the regular Division 1B series last week, they lost out in the critical re-match between the two counties yesterday in Tullamore.

The relegation play-off determined who would drop to Division 2A next year with Carlow claiming a 2-14 to 1-16 victory after they came back from 11 points down to triumph.

BCarroll Source: Twitter - @BrianCarroll13

The topic cropped up on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night with Cork All-Ireland winner Donal Óg Cusack outlining his view that Offaly’s golden period was an exception rather than the norm in the county’s hurling history.

Untitled

He also pointed out the small pool of players they have to pick from is a barrier to success in Offaly, contrasting that with his own county where the eastern division Imokilly, last year’s Cork senior hurling winners, have a bigger selection.

And Cusack also feels Offaly have been hampered by ‘some influential voices’ within the county.

“It could be argued that Offaly are gone back to their mean and what has been their tradition over the last 100 years.

“Some of the loudest voices and what you’d consider biggest influencers from Offaly over the last number of years always strike me, that be it innovation in the game or progression in the association, they always seem to be the voice of regression or carrying the béal bocht.

“I think some influential voices have not been helping the Offaly cause to stay with the trends and stay with the times.

What do you think are the reasons behind Offaly’s demise? Let us know in the comment section.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Jones dismisses Woodward's 'ridiculous' Cokanasiga comparison to Lomu
    Jones dismisses Woodward's 'ridiculous' Cokanasiga comparison to Lomu
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie