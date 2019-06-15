This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Offaly relegated to third tier of All-Ireland hurling for 2020 after loss to Kerry

A two-point defeat for the Faithful county in Tralee today.

By Murt Murphy Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 4:52 PM
48 minutes ago 8,924 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4683997

Kerry 1-18
Offaly 1-16

Murt Murphy reports from Austin Stack Park

OFFALY’S HURLING SLUMP continues as they will be playing in the third tier of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship after suffering relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup today.

Oisin Kelly dejected after the game A dejected Oisin Kelly after Offaly's defeat. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

21 years after being crowned Liam MacCarthy Cup champions, Offaly lost out by two points to Kerry in Austin Stack Park and will drop down to the Christy Ring Cup next season.

Joachim Kelly Offaly boss Joachim Kelly during the game.

The victory means Kerry survive to retain their status in the second tier for another year. Padraig Boyle’s first-half goal helped Kerry to go in front 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Offaly faced an uphill task after the first-half dismissal of Peter Geraghty but their 14 men battled on with Shane Dooley giving them hope as he found the net in the second half.

Kerry were able to stay clear on the scoreboard thanks to the efforts of Shane and Jordan Conway as a tough season for Offaly hurling ended with a fourth successive championship loss.

Brendan Cummins with Fintan O’Connor after the game Kerry selector Brendan Cummins with manager Fintan O’Connor celebrate after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

More to follow…

Murt Murphy
sport@the42.ie

