All-Ireland champions Offaly dethroned as Kildare prevail in Leinster U20 semi-final

KILDARE DEFEATED ALL-Ireland and provincial champions Offaly in today’s Leinster U20 football championship semi-final.

Goals from Daniel Lynam and Jack Quinn helped the Lilywhites advance to the decider, where they’ll face the winners of Meath and Dublin.

Lynam’s goal after 13 minutes sent Kildare four clear, but Offaly responded brilliantly with scores from Harry Plunkett, Darragh Flynn, Keith O’Neill and Cormac Delaney.

Eoin Bagnall curled over a point to send the sides in level at the break.

With the wind behind them, Offaly hit the first three points of the second period to move three ahead. Kildare fired back through Bagnall and Aaron Browne, but Plunkett struck a lovely free to leave Offaly 0-12 to 1-7 ahead.

Then Quinn struck a 50th minute goal to send the Lilywhites in front, quickly followed up by Cormac Baker’s score. Offaly midfielder Morgan Tynan reduced the gap to one with seven minutes to play.

Browne and Adam Fanning scored for Kildare, while Delaney responded with two for Offaly. Trailing by two in the closing stages, the Faithful desperately chased a goal that never arrived.

Dublin lead Meath 3-7 to 0-4 at half-time in the other semi-final.

