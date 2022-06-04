Offaly advance to Tailteann Cup semi-finals after 15-point win over New York

Offaly 3-17

New York 0-11

OFFALY GOT THE job done on Saturday as they recorded a 15-point win over New York to advance to the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup in two weeks time.

Offaly, aided by a strong breeze in the opening half, only led 1-7 to 0-5 on 30 minutes but a blitz of 1-3 in the final stages of the half saw them pretty much sew up the game by half as they led 2-10 to 0-5.

Offaly led 1-5 to 0-1 after 19 minutes with Niall McNamee kicking four frees and Keith O’Neill on hand to grab the goal. Anton Sullivan was put through by Jack Bryant in first half injury time for their second goal and it was a hill too far to climb for New York in the second half.

Offaly kept the tempo up early in the second period kicking the opening four scores but former Mayo footballer, Adrian Varley kept the fight going and finished the day with four points to his name.

Bryant put Offaly’s third goal on a plate for Cathal Flynn in the 53rd minute to send them 3-15 to 0-8 clear before the former U20 star landed his second point of the day soon after as Offaly emptied the bench as the game petered out.

John Maughan’s men did fail to score from the 54th minute until Jack McEvoy sent over the last point of the game in injury time and despite a 15-point winning margin, the Faithful still have plenty to work on ahead of a stronger test in two weeks time.

Scorers for Offaly: Niall McNamee 0-6 (0-5f), Cathal Flynn 1-1 and Keith O’Neill 1-1 each, Anton Sullivan 1-0, Ruairi McNamee, Niall Darby (0-1f) and Jack Bryant 0-2 each, Jack McEvoy, Paddy Dunican (free) and Johnny Moloney 0-1 each.

Scorers for New York: Adrian Varley 0-4 (0-1m), Jack Reilly 0-4 (0-2f), Connell Aherne 0-2, Sean Reilly 0-1 (‘45’)

Offaly

1. Paddy Dunican

2. Lee Pearson, 3. Declan Hogan, 4. Niall Darby

5. Rory Egan, 6. Johnny Moloney, 7. Cian Donohoe

8. Conor McNamee, 9. Jordan Hayes

10. Bill Carroll, 11. Ruairi McNamee, 12. Anton Sullivan

13. Jack Bryant, 14. Niall McNamee, 15. Keith O’Neill.

Subs:

Cathal Flynn for Bill Carroll (39)

David Dempsey for Rory Egan (41)

Morgan Tynan for Conor McNamee (44)

Diarmuid Egan for Ruairi McNamee (59)

Jack McEvoy for Keith O’Neill inj (62)

New York

1. Michael Cunningham

2. Colin Keane, 3. Jamie Boyle, 4. Alan Campbell

5. Shane Brosnan, 6. Paddy Boyle, 7. Dan O’Sullivan

8. Johnny Glynn, 9. Adrian Varley

10. Peter Fox, 11. Ger McCullagh, 12. Tiernan Mathers

13. Sean Reilly, 14. Jack Reilly, 15. Mikey Brosnan

Subs:

Jamie Davis for Alan Campbell (ht)

Adam Stones for Peter Fox (ht)

Connell Aherne for Ger McCullagh (ht)

Danny Corridan for Jack Reilly (61)

Conor Mathers for Sean Reilly (61)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).