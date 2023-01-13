Offaly withdraw from O'Byrne Cup at semi-final stage

OFFALY HAVE PULLED out of the O’Byrne Cup at the semi-final stage, stating that opponents Lough were unwilling to change the date of their tie.

Several counties have failed to fulfil fixtures so far in this season’s O’Byrne Cup, including Kildare, Carlow and Louth.

In a statement, Offaly said they requested a new date for their semi-final against Louth, and suggested Friday 20 January or Saturday 21 January instead of this Sunday, 15 January.

“Leinster GAA were willing to explore the idea, however Louth GAA could not facilitate our request,” the statement read.

Offaly said they have a large number of players involved in the Sigerson Cup next week and added a number of their players are sick or injured as well. They said they did not want to ask players to play a third match in eight days “in current conditions”.

“Medical and player welfare advice was very much against that happening,” the statement read.

Offaly manager Liam Kearns questioned the integrity of the O’Byrne Cup in a post-match interview on Wednesday night. Speaking to GAA streaming service Clubber, Kearns was unhappy at fixtures not being fulfilled in the competition.

Earlier this week, Louth opted not to play what would have been a dead rubber with Wexford, having already qualified from the group stage.

Kearns felt this decision handed an unfair advantage to their prospective semi-final opponents after his side had just come through a hard-fought win over Dublin.

“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” he said.

“We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Mayo boss Kevin McStay has named his side for his first competitive game in charge, tomorrow’s FBD League semi-final against Galway.

Some of the emerging players handed the chance to impress include corner-back Jack Coyne, wing-back Fenton Kelly and centre-forward Conor McStay.Midfielder Matthew Ruane captains the team.

MAYO:

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Fenton Kelly (Davitts), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy – captain), 9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Conor McStay (Ballina Stephenites), 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)