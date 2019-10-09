Fennelly to work with Kilkenny, Offaly and Galway natives for 2020 season

NEW OFFALY BOSS Michael Fennelly’s management team has been confirmed for next year with Kilkenny, Offaly and Galway natives involved for the 2020 campaign.

Fennelly’s former Kilkenny team-mate Michael Kavanagh, ex-Offaly hurler David Kenny and Galway native Johnny Kelly – who has been highly successful as a club coach – are all set to come on board.

Kavanagh won eight All-Ireland senior medals during his career with Kilkenny as well as claiming four All-star awards. He had a role with the Wicklow senior hurlers in recent seasons since retiring from Kilkenny in 2011.

Kenny featured in Offaly senior colours from 2007 to 2014. He lined out for his club Belmont in their county senior hurling semi-final loss to St Rynagh’s last weekend and was part of a committee in recent years that looked into establishing a development pathway for Offaly hurling.

Portumna native Kelly has been active on the coaching scene at club level over the last decade. He was part of the backroom setup for Portumna’s All-Ireland wins in 2006 and 2008 before taking over as manager when they claimed All-Ireland honours in 2009.

More recently he has been involved with North Tipperary clubs Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh, steered Galway’s Abbeyknockmoy to a county intermediate title, and guided Cooldery to an Offaly senior championship in 2015.

Management Teams 2020



SH: Michael Fennelly, David Kenny, Michael Kavanagh, Johnny Kelly



MH: Leo O'Connor, Leonard Deane, Ray Cordial



U20F: Declan Kelly, Ger Rafferty, David Connolly, Gavin Sheils, Ciaran Grennan



MF: Ken Furlong, Cathal Daly, Tom Coffey, Stephen Lonergan — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 8, 2019 Source: Official Offaly GAA /Twitter

Fennelly was recommended for the position as new Offaly hurling boss in late August. He has been given a two-year term with the option then of a third year at the helm.

2019 was a miserable season for the Offaly hurlers as they lost out to Carlow in their Division 1B league relegation play-off and then were relegated to the Christy Ring Cup after being defeated by Kerry.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud