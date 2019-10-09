This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fennelly to work with Kilkenny, Offaly and Galway natives for 2020 season

The senior hurling management in Offaly has been finalised for next year.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 2:52 PM
38 minutes ago 1,519 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4844267
Kavanagh, Kenny and Kelly are all on board.
Image: INPHO
Kavanagh, Kenny and Kelly are all on board.
Kavanagh, Kenny and Kelly are all on board.
Image: INPHO

NEW OFFALY BOSS Michael Fennelly’s management team has been confirmed for next year with Kilkenny, Offaly and Galway natives involved for the 2020 campaign.

Fennelly’s former Kilkenny team-mate Michael Kavanagh, ex-Offaly hurler David Kenny and Galway native Johnny Kelly – who has been highly successful as a club coach – are all set to come on board.

Kavanagh won eight All-Ireland senior medals during his career with Kilkenny as well as claiming four All-star awards. He had a role with the Wicklow senior hurlers in recent seasons since retiring from Kilkenny in 2011.

Kenny featured in Offaly senior colours from 2007 to 2014. He lined out for his club Belmont in their county senior hurling semi-final loss to St Rynagh’s last weekend and was part of a committee in recent years that looked into establishing a development pathway for Offaly hurling.

Portumna native Kelly has been active on the coaching scene at club level over the last decade. He was part of the backroom setup for Portumna’s All-Ireland wins in 2006 and 2008 before taking over as manager when they claimed All-Ireland honours in 2009.

More recently he has been involved with North Tipperary clubs Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh, steered Galway’s Abbeyknockmoy to a county intermediate title, and guided Cooldery to an Offaly senior championship in 2015.

Fennelly was recommended for the position as new Offaly hurling boss in late August. He has been given a two-year term with the option then of a third year at the helm.

2019 was a miserable season for the Offaly hurlers as they lost out to Carlow in their Division 1B league relegation play-off and then were relegated to the Christy Ring Cup after being defeated by Kerry.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie